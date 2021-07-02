Johnson Creek senior Bow Hartwig shared Player of the Year honors with Deerfield sophomore Cal Fisher in Trailways South all-conference baseball voting held recently.
Hartwig and senior Braden Walling each made the first team for Johnson Creek.
Hartwig led the conference in totals hits (49) and pitching wins (8) and was second in the league in RBIs with 37. He batted .538 for the season.
Walling was third in the conference in RBIs with 26.
Junior outfielder Isaac Hartz earned second honors for the Bluejays. Freshman infielder Taylor Joseph and senior designated hitter Sam Toebe received honorable mention.
Hustisford/Dodgeland junior Gavin Thimm earned first team honors. Senior Brody Thimm made the second team. Brody Thimm had a .408 batting average with 11 RBIs while Gavin Thimm had a .327 average and 12 RBIs.
Johnson Creek, Palmyra-Eagle and Deerfield shared the Trailways South title with 7-1 records, followed by Horicon at 5-3, Hustisford/Dodgeland at 4-4, Williams Bay, Fall River and Parkview each at 2-6 and Rio at 0-8.
2021 TRAILWAYS SOUTH
ALL CONFERENCE
Baseball
First Team
Casey Webber, Palmyra-Eagle, senior
Howie Olszewski, Johnson Creek senior
Cal Fisher, Deerfield, sophomore
Ryan Carpenter, Palmyra-Eagle, senior
Daniel Janiszewski, Horicon, senior
Clayton Mathwig, Deerfield, senior
Cameron Joyner, Palmyra-Eagle, senior
Gavin Thimm, Hustisford/Dodgeland, junior
Braden Walling, Johnson Creek senior
Second team
Cody Pieper, Horicon, junior
Collin Kuiper, Williams Bay, junior
Brody Thimm, Hustisford/Dodgeland, senior
Sam Norton, Williams Bay, senior
TJ Pulaski, Parkview, senior
Tyson Prochnow, Rio, sophomore
Jackson Drobac, Deerfield, freshman
Isaac Hartz, Johnson Creek, junior
Austin Blevins, Fall River, senior
Andrew Tavs, Fall River, junior
Honorable Mention
Jack McDonough, Deerfield, senior
Tommy Lees, Deerfield, sophomore
Taylor Joseph, Johnson Creek, freshman
Sam Toebe, Johnson Creek, senior
Brady Isaacsen, Palmyra-Eagle, senior
Tony Jrolf, Palmyra-Eagle, senior
Tyler Peardon, Palmyra-Eagle, senior
Cole Oertel, Williams Bay, junior
Owen King, Williams Bay, sophomore
Payton Neuman, Fall River, senior
Gavin Wodill, Fall River, junior
Evan Sauer, Parkview, sophomore
Zander Brown, Parkview, junior
Co-Players of the Year: Bow Hartwig, Johnson Creek and Cal Fisher, Deerfield
