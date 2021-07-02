Bow Hartwig
Johnson Creek senior Bow Hartwig was named Co-Player of the Year along with Deerfield sophomore Cal Fisher in Trailways South all-conference baseball voting held recently.

Hartwig and senior Braden Walling each made the first team for Johnson Creek.

Hartwig led the conference in totals hits (49) and pitching wins (8) and was second in the league in RBIs with 37. He batted .538 for the season.

Walling was third in the conference in RBIs with 26.

Junior outfielder Isaac Hartz earned second honors for the Bluejays. Freshman infielder Taylor Joseph and senior designated hitter Sam Toebe received honorable mention.

Hustisford/Dodgeland junior Gavin Thimm earned first team honors. Senior Brody Thimm made the second team. Brody Thimm had a .408 batting average with 11 RBIs while Gavin Thimm had a .327 average and 12 RBIs.

Johnson Creek, Palmyra-Eagle and Deerfield shared the Trailways South title with 7-1 records, followed by Horicon at 5-3, Hustisford/Dodgeland at 4-4, Williams Bay, Fall River and Parkview each at 2-6 and Rio at 0-8.

2021 TRAILWAYS SOUTH

ALL CONFERENCE

Baseball

First Team

Casey Webber, Palmyra-Eagle, senior

Howie Olszewski, Johnson Creek senior

Cal Fisher, Deerfield, sophomore

Ryan Carpenter, Palmyra-Eagle, senior

Daniel Janiszewski, Horicon, senior

Clayton Mathwig, Deerfield, senior

Cameron Joyner, Palmyra-Eagle, senior

Gavin Thimm, Hustisford/Dodgeland, junior

Braden Walling, Johnson Creek senior

Second team

Cody Pieper, Horicon, junior

Collin Kuiper, Williams Bay, junior

Brody Thimm, Hustisford/Dodgeland, senior

Sam Norton, Williams Bay, senior

TJ Pulaski, Parkview, senior

Tyson Prochnow, Rio, sophomore

Jackson Drobac, Deerfield, freshman

Isaac Hartz, Johnson Creek, junior

Austin Blevins, Fall River, senior

Andrew Tavs, Fall River, junior

Honorable Mention

Jack McDonough, Deerfield, senior

Tommy Lees, Deerfield, sophomore

Taylor Joseph, Johnson Creek, freshman

Sam Toebe, Johnson Creek, senior

Brady Isaacsen, Palmyra-Eagle, senior

Tony Jrolf, Palmyra-Eagle, senior

Tyler Peardon, Palmyra-Eagle, senior

Cole Oertel, Williams Bay, junior

Owen King, Williams Bay, sophomore

Payton Neuman, Fall River, senior

Gavin Wodill, Fall River, junior

Evan Sauer, Parkview, sophomore

Zander Brown, Parkview, junior

Co-Players of the Year: Bow Hartwig, Johnson Creek and Cal Fisher, Deerfield

