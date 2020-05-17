STEVENS POINT – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control approved an extension of the alternate year physical examination period required for interscholastic participation and discussed options to modify operational revenues and expenses at its May meeting today.
Membership rules require a physical examination prior to participation in interscholastic athletics and every two years thereafter. The Board’s action allows a one-time extension of the two-year period for student-athletes with physical exams forms already on file. For fall sports in 2020, student-athletes that have had a physical within the past two years may receive an extension into the third year until they are able to get a physical with their primary care physician.
Parents of participants are required to complete the newly created physical examination extension form and submit the document to local athletic administration. If answers to any of the questions on the form raises medical concerns since the physical form on file, or if a student-athlete has not had a sports physical in the past two years, one will be required before the student-athlete will be allowed to participate in practice or competition.
The Board also verified the dates for the 2021 State Boys Golf Tournament. The championships will be held Friday and Saturday, June 18-19 at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison. The practice round is scheduled on June 17.
In other action items, the Board approved the appointment of Dr. Matthew Myrvik, Clinical Sport Psychologist at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and Associate Professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin, to the Sports Medical Advisory Committee.
The Board and Executive Staff engaged in an introductory discussion on various options to retain and generate revenue, as well as contain expenses for 2020-21 without severely impacting services to member schools. Among the recommended considerations to implement for one year include increasing ticket prices for all tournament events $1 at all levels, reducing tournament travel reimbursements, decrease revenue sharing with tournament hosts, conducting online organizational committee meetings incorporated with a reduction in meeting travel reimbursement, and requiring hosts to charge admission at all spring tournament sectional events.
The Executive Staff shared reports on a number of topics with the Board, including support of a UW-Madison research study on the impact of the current school closures and cancellation of sports seasons on the mental health of student-athletes. In addition, the board was apprised of cost containment and revenue generating practices of other state associations throughout the Midwest, and preparations for reopening the Executive Staff office.
Liaison reports were presented by Mike Thompson of the Department of Public Instruction, John Ashley of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and Nathan DeLany of the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association.
The WIAA, as defined by its Constitution, is a voluntary, unincorporated, and nonprofit organization. The membership oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 513 senior high schools and 49 junior high/middle level schools in its membership. It sponsors State Championship Tournament Series for boys and girls. For more information, please contact the WIAA office at (715) 344-8580.
