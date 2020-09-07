ANKENY, Ia. -- The Maranatha Baptist University women's volleyball team commenced its season with three straight-set victories en route to winning the Spikefest Tournament over the weekend.
The Sabercats beat Oak Hills Christian 3-0 in their lone match on Friday.
The team then swept Trinity Bible (N.D.) to open play Saturday. Mattie Bumpus recorded 10 kills and Claire Hansel had eight for the Sabercats. Emily Johnson tallied 22 assists and a team-best six digs.
Maranatha concluded the season-opening event with a 3-0 victory over Faith Baptist Bible, winning the first set 25-13.
Hansel led the team with 11 kills and Johnson registered 30 assists. Erica Ureke had 14 digs and Bumpus served four aces.
The Sabercats will host Grace Christian (Mich.) on Saturday for a doubleheader at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
