WHITEWATER -- Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle and Luther Prep played to a 1-1 tie in a nonconference girls soccer match at Whitewater High School in inclement weather on Friday.
The Whippets' Mayte Navejas scored on a penalty kick in the 59th minute.
The Phoenix, who were playing their season opener and technically the home team since the game was moved to Whitewater to be played on an artificial surface, equalized in the 65th minute courtesy of junior Katie Schoeneck. Freshman Sinai Palacios was credited with the assist.
Whitewater (0-1-2) keeper Marina Linos stopped five shots and LPS goalie Reba Schroeder made one save.
"Considering we have six returning starters, three of which are playing their natural positions, we had a nice start," Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. "We have some youth and inexperience to work through. That being said, we had a nice first game.
"We allowed only two shots on goal, which was the penalty kick. The penalty in the box was a close call that didn’t go our way. That broke the scoreless tie, but we fought back with some nice energy and possession to tie the game with Katie’s goal. Sinai Palacios received a ball on a counter and sent a perfect through ball on the quick turf to Katie Schoeneck, who buried it for the tying goal.
"We played through the cold and snow, on an unfamiliar surface, with a young team. I will call that a success for our first game."
The Phoenix open Capitol Conference play on the road against Cambridge/Deerfield on Tuesday.
WHITEWATER/PALMYRA-EAGLE 1,
LUTHER PREP 1
Whitewater 0 1 -- 1
Luther Prep 0 1 -- 1
Second half: WW -- Navejas, 59:00 (PK); LP -- K. Schoeneck (Palacios), 65:00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.