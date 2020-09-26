RANDOLPH — Zach Paul rushed six times for 142 yards and a touchdown for Randolph in a 48-6 win over Johnson Creek’s football team in the season opener on Friday.
Randolph rolled up 382 yards rushing and scored six times on the ground while holding Johnson Creek to just three yards rushing.
Isaac Hartz scored Johnson Creek’s only points on a 7-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
“The injury bug hit us early and often,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “With our low numbers, we can't afford injuries. It’s not an excuse. It’s the reality of being a small school with low numbers this year. We lost a couple of two-way starters in the first quarter. We limped through, but then a couple more went out in the second half. It was a long night from that perspective.
“We got banged up and we had to make some adjustments. I thought our kids played extremely hard. We missed some tackles and missed some reads. We had people playing in unfamiliar positions. We had six starters on the sidelines and we don’t have any depth. We’ll battle through it and move on."
Johnson Creek travels to face Lourdes Academy next Saturday.
RANDOLPH 48, JOHNSON CREEK 6
Johnson Creek 0 0 0 6 — 6
Randolph 6 14 21 7 — 48
JC R
First downs 4 23
Yards rushing (att-yds.) 17-3 43-382
Yards passing 53 97
Attempts 13 7
Completions 9 6
Had intercepted 0 0
Total yards 56 479
Penalties, yards 0-0 6-20
Fumbles, lost 0-0 0-0
R — Haffele 11 pass (run failed)
R — Safety, Hartz tackled in end zone
R — Dykstra 1 run (run failed)
R — Vander Galien 11 run (run failed)
R — Vander Galien 2 run (Alva kick)
R — Paul 90 run (Alva kick)
R — Haffele 1 run (Alva kick)
JC — Hartz 7 run (run failed)
R — Heft 5 run (Alva kick)
Individual leaders — Passing (comp.-att.yds.-int.) R: Haffele 4-5-77-0, JC Walling 9-13-53-0. Rushing: R Paul 6-142, JC Bredlow 2-9. Receiving: Drzonek 3-35, JC Hartz 2-32, Owen 4-26
