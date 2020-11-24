LAKE MILLS — The Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team closed the game on an 18-5 run to defeat Cambridge 59-42 in a season-opening nonconference game at LLHS on Tuesday, giving Andy Asmus his first victory as head coach.
The Warriors led 41-37 with nine minutes, 38 seconds remaining before the spurt got kickstarted by junior forward Lily Schuetz scoring three consecutive baskets, pushing the lead back to double-digits.
"There was some defensive changes we needed to make and it was tough sledding for a little bit, but we got some defensive stops and got some baskets," said Asmus, who took over for longtime head coach Tim Matthies in April. "Lily Schuetz did a good job of getting all over the boards. I was pleased with her effort. She is a nice athlete and rebounding is one of her fortes."
Schuetz tallied a team-high 13 points and senior guard Mia Murray added 12.
Senior guard Morgan Slonaker hit a 3-pointer from the wing and Murray finished through contact but missed the free throw as the Warrior lead swelled to 52-38 with 5:25 to go.
"We really wanted to emphasize our defense," Asmus said. "There was nice things we did in the defensive halfcourt. I loved our energy and enthusiasm. I complemented our kids on that. They understand that at any time any one can contribute on the floor. I told them afterward that every opportunity on the court is a precious one especially when you're playing good teams in the areas.
"We also talked about how important the opportunity to be on a team is and to enjoy each others company. I wanted to reiterate how great it is to be together and playing. After having the summer off, it was great being in the gym and having all the energy in the gymnasium for a game."
Cambridge trailed by nine at halftime before rallying within four behind six points by junior forward Mayah Holzhueter, who had a game-high 20.
"Holzhueter is a nice player, she can make things happen when she gets to the basket," Asmus said. "She got her share of points, but a good majority of them were at the free throw line. She herself did a nice job of rebounding. We tried to keep Lily and Julia (Neuberger) on her. She did a nice job when she wasn't guarded by either of them."
Lakeside made six 3-pointers, including two by senior guard Kylee Gnabasik, shot 7-for-14 at the free throw line and did a good job taking care of the basketball.
"One of our goals is to keep turnovers down," Asmus said. "We were happily around 12 turnovers. Keys to any game is winning the turnover battle."
The Blue Jays were within five after Holzhueter scored inside with 12:45 left. Lakeside sophomore guard Marin Riesen had a dribble-drive basket followed by senior guard Olyvia Uecker scoring inside after her steal, forcing a Cambridge timeout with 11:46 remaining.
Lakeside hosts Waterloo next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 59, CAMBRIDGE 42
Cambridge 25 17 — 42
Lakeside Lutheran 34 25 — 59
CAMBRIDGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Roidt 0 2-5 2, Holzhueter 6 8-12 20, Stenklyft 4 1-4 11, Schmude 1 4-6 6, Freeland 1 1-3 3. Totals 12 16-30 42.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Slonaker 2 0-0 5, Heckmann 2 1-1 5, Schuetz 5 3-6 13, Gnabasik 2 0-0 6, Shadoski 2 0-0 5, Uecker 2 2-2 6, Liddicoat 1 0-0 3; Neuberger 1 0-2 2, Riesen 1 0-0 2, Murray 5 1-3 12. Totals 23 7-14 59.
3-point goals: C 2 (Stenklyft 2); LL 6 (Gnabasik 2, Slonaker 1, Shadoski 1, Liddicoat 1, Murray 1). Total fouls — C 12; LL 24.
