Johnson Creek defeated by Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — Mayah Holzhueter did it all Monday as Cambridge handled Johnson Creek in a nonconference girls basketball game.

Holzhueter scored a game-high 24 points — including three 3-pointers. Kayla Roidt scored 14 for the Blue Jays, while Taylor Stenklyft added 13.

Johnson Creek was led by junior guard Lexi Swanson, who finished with 16 points.

Cambridge led 34-12 at the break and recorded 39 more points in the second half.

Johnson Creek hosts Williams Bay today at 7 p.m.

CAMBRIDGE 73, JOHNSON CREEK 30

Johnson Creek 12 18 — 30

Cambridge 34 39 — 73

JOHNSON CREEK (fg ftm-fta pts) — Whitehouse 1 0-0 2; Budig 2 0-0 5; Swanson 5 5-6 16; Rue 2 0-4 4; Fincutter 0 1-2 1; Walk 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 6-12 30.

CAMBRIDGE — Downing 1 0-- 2; Roidt 6 2-2 14; Holzhueter 10 1-2 24; Schmude 1 1-2 3; Davis 2 0-0 5; Freeland 2 4-5 8; Brown 0 2-5 2. Totals —22 7-18 73.

Tags

Load comments