HUSTISFORD — Omro defeated Hustisford/Dodgeland 2-1 in a Flyway Conference girls soccer match on Tuesday.

The Foxes (4-1, 1-0 in conference) took a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute when Hannah Fedderly scored an unassisted goal after the keeper and a defender got to the ball at the same time and it spun into the goal.

In the 47th minute, Omro took a 2-0 lead on a penalty kick by Lindi Boeck following a hand ball call in the box.

Hustisford/Dodgeland (1-1, 0-1) got on the board in the 68th minute when Rylie Collien was taken down on her way to the goal and knocked in the ensuing penalty kick.

“It was a tough loss with the majority of the game taking place on the Omro end of the field, but they scored an early goal on a deflection in the box which gave them the opportunity to play defensively.

“The second half we really had a tougher time finding an opening and each time we had a great opportunity they took us down in the box for a PK. We made 1 out of 2 but could never quite get the equalizing Goal to find the net. Their PK was the result of a Handball in the box but it happened right on the outside edge of the box. Very unlucky break for us. Considering we have really only had a few practices with everyone in attendance , we played pretty well. The attitude and effort has been great so the rest will come if we can continue to work hard. I would rather have a game like this in the first game of the conference season than that last. I am looking forward to a big bounce back game on Thursday and then building as a team from there.”

Hustisford/Dodgeland hosts Campbellsport tonight.

OMRO 2, HUSTISFORD 1

Omro 1 1 — 2

HD United 0 1 — 1

O — Fedderly 5:24

O — Boeck 46:49

HD — Collien 67:45

Shots — O 5, HD 14

Saves — O (Kilgas 10), HD (Huncosky 3)

