STEVENS POINT — Maddy Miklesh hit a two-run home run and Riley Pechinski had three hits as host Stevens Point earned its second victory over Watertown's softball team in a week, 7-1, in a nonconference game at Woyak Field on Friday.
SPASH, which had a 7-3 advantage in hits and scored four times in the fifth to build a five-run lead, won on a walk-off shot at last weekend's Chippewa Falls Invitational, 7-5.
The Goslings (6-5) scattered three singles and senior Elise Hickey was 2-for-3, driving in the team's lone run with a single in the seventh, which plated senior Riley Lang.
Watertown senior starter Sydney Linskens allowed four earned on five hits over 4 2/3 innings, striking one and walking five. Freshman Abby Murray allowed two earned and on two hits in 1 1/3 innings.
Lang was the team's first baserunner, drawing a lead-off walk in the third. With two down, junior hitter Maggie Strupp singled and Lang was tagged out between third base and home plate trying to score from second.
The Goslings had runner on first and second with two out in the fifth but didn't score. Stevens Point then added four runs on three hits in the bottom half to make it 5-0. Miklesh's homer made it a seven-run game.
SPASH starter Jaelyn Slowinski earned the decision, tossing a complete-game three-hitter while allowing one earned, striking out five and walking four.
The Goslings host Oregon in a Badger South game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The junior varsity team fell 18-0 in four innings to Stevens Point and are now 6-5 overall this season.
STEVENS POINT 7, WATERTOWN 1
Watertown 000 000 1 — 1 3 4
Stevens Point 100 042 x — 7 7 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Linskens (L; 4.2-5-5-4-1-5), Murray (1.1-2-2-2-1-1); SP: Slowinski (W; 7-3-1-1-5-4).
Leading hitters — W: Hickey 2x3; SP: Pechinski 3x3 (2B), Miklesh (HR).
