EDGERTON — Luther Prep’s boys tennis team beat host Edgerton 6-1 in a Rock Valley dual on Thursday.
The Phoenix (6-1, 2-0 RVC) got straight-set victories in singles from Matthew Koelpin, Johannes Bourman and Nathan Schwartz.
The team also swept doubles play. At the No. 1 flight, Eli Crass and Rees Roecker won 6-1, 6-2. Isaiah Schlomer and Jed Mittelstadt were 6-3, 6-3 winners at the No. 2 flight while Jason Horn and Abram Steinbrenner won 6-0, 6-0.
No. 1 singles player Judd Guse fell 3-6, 7-6 (7), 10-6.
Luther Prep plays a two-day invitational hosted by Martin Luther beginning this afternoon at 2:30 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 6, EDGERTON 1
Singles: Anderson, E, def. Guse, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 10-6; Koelpin, WLP, def. Sund, 6-1, 6-2; Bourman, WLP, def. Crandall, 6-0, 6-0; Schwartz, WLP, def. Bolden, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Crass/Roecker, WLP, def. Nelson/Martin, 6-1, 6-2; Schlomer/Mittelstadt, WLP, def. Belz/Hazeltine, 6-3, 6-3; Steinbrenner/Horn, WLP, def. Cross/Mendoza-Cruz, 6-0, 6-0.
