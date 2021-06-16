JACKSON — Second-seeded Kettle Moraine Lutheran came up with a pair of timely run-scoring hits to squeak past the third-seeded Luther Prep baseball team 2-0 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Tuesday.
Phoenix senior starter Elijah Shevey worked six frames and threw 88 pitches, allowing two earned on six hits with six strikeouts and a walk in the loss.
“This was a well-played efficient game by both teams,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “Both played hard and the difference simply ended up being getting the opportune hits. We had our chances in the third, fourth and fifth innings with runners in scoring position but just couldn’t get that extra hit we needed to break through. You have to credit their pitcher, Jack Rechliz for getting out of those innings.
“Elijah Shevey was just about as good for us. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the third that kept the game at 0-0. Our defense was key in helping him out.
“Sophomore Parker Winghart played a great shortstop today. He consistently kept balls in the infield that stopped runners from advancing. Kyle Schupmann made an acrobatic catch on a foul pop fly behind first base in the first. Senior catcher Owen Ernest was 2-for-3 on throwing runners out at second. Our outfield made some nice catches as well. But as I said, we came up short of that key hit.”
KML (19-5) starter Jack Rechlicz tossed a six-hitter to earn the decision, striking out eight and walking two on 89 pitches.
The Chargers got on the board in the fourth inning after Ben Zylka had a one-out double and scored on Hunter Abitz’s single to center. In the fifth, Rechlicz helped his own cause with a two-out RBI single to left.
LPS (12-10) had a lead off single in the third by senior David Baumann but couldn’t advance him past second base. Jackson Heiman singled followed by a Parker Winghart double in the fourth, putting a pair of runners in scoring position with one down. Strikeouts by Marcus Winkel and Joey Olson then ended the frame. Luther Prep drew a pair of two-out walks in the sixth.
Both teams had six hits, no errors. Shevey was 2-for-4 from the leadoff spot for the Phoenix.
“We had a great group of seniors that represented LPS well,” Kiecker said. “I thank them for a successful season. When you consider that Kettle Moraine was rated eighth in the latest Division 2 state poll, I think we also represented a tough Capitol Conference well.”
KML advances to face top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran in today’s regional final.
KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 2, LUTHER PREP 0
Luther Prep 000 000 0 — 0 6 0
KM Lutheran 000 110 x — 2 6 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: Shevey (L; 6-6-2-2-6-1); KML: Rechlicz (W; 7-6-0-0-8-2).
Leading hitters — LP: Winghart (2B), Shevey 2x4; KML: Zylka (2B).
