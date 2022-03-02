Luther Prep senior forward Marcus Fitzsimmons shoots during a Division 3 regional quarterfinal against Winneconne on Tuesday at LPS. Fitzimmons had 10 rebounds, six points and five assists for the Phoenix in an 84-62 victory.
Senior guard Tom Balge led all scorers with 29 points as Luther Prep’s boys basketball team defeated Winneconne 84-62 in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at LPS.
Eighth-seeded Luther Prep (11-11) took control midway through the first half with a 15-0 run in which six different Phoenix players scored.
Sophomore guard Ben Vasold led the Phoenix in the first half, scoring 11 of his 21 points including three 3-pointers. Senior guard Tom Koelpin added nine of his 11 points. Balge went off during a 47-point second half with 24 of his points.
“We got out on the break really nicely and we knocked down shots,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. “We shot 65 percent (8-for-12 from 3-point range, 31-for-48 overall).”
Senior forward Marcus Fitzsimmons added 10 rebounds, six points and five assists. Balge added four assists.
“They played a zone on us and Marcus worked the middle,” coach Vasold said. “He was patient and making the right reads. He’s been playing solid for us all year. He mans the middle and talks the best and does a nice job communicating with the team.”
Junior guard Loogan Loether junior guard/forward Austin Wiedemeyer each scored 13 points to lead ninth-seeded Winneconne (11-11).
Luther Prep advances to play top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran in a regional semifinal on Friday.
“It should be fun,” coach Vasold said. “We’re looking forward to it. We’re going to play loose. We’ve got nothing to lose. Whatever comes, comes.”
