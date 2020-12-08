L-Cats top Cardinals

COLUMBUS -- The Lake Mills girls basketball team took its first step toward a third consecutive Capitol North championship on Tuesday, beating host Columbus 66-34 in the league opener.

Senior guard Taylor Roughen led all scorers with 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and senior guard Ava Wollin added 12 points for the L-Cats (5-0, 1-0 Capitol North).

"Taylor and Ava shot it well," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. "Ava probably had her best game all-around and played well defensively. Thought we could of done a better job finishing in the paint and had a few too many turnovers. Defensively we missed too many assignments in the first half. We cleaned that up though in the second half."

Lake Mills, which is the fifth-ranked team in the first WisSports.net Coaches' Poll of the season in Division 3, outscored the Cardinals 33-10 in the second half.

"We executed the scouting report better in the second half," Siska said. "We knew besides Molly Kahl, who is a lefty, the rest weren't too strong with their left hand. They are good 3-point shooting team and we did a good job of closing out in the second half. Held them to one shot. For a smaller team like that if we get our hands up, it makes shooting more difficult."

Senior wing Jade Pitta finished with eight points.

Columbus (2-3, 0-1) had just 13 field goals and shot 4-for-13 at the free throw line.

Lake Mills hosts Lodi in a pivotal league matchup on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

LAKE MILLS 66, COLUMBUS 34

Lake Mills  33  33  —  66

Columbus  24  10  —  34

LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 8 0-0 21; A. Wollin 4 2-2 12; J. Pitta 3 0-0 8; Fair 1 0-0 3; Guerrero 2 2-4 6; Lamke 2 0-0 6; B. Pitta 1 2-2 4; Will 2 0-2 4; E. Wollin 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-10 66.

COLUMBUS — Link 3 0-1 8; Kahl 0 0-3 0; Theilen 3 3-5 9; Kahl 1 0-0 2; Hayes 2 0-0 4; Boettcher 2 1-2 7; Paulson 1 0-2 2; Dornaus 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-13 34.

3-point goals: LM 12 (Roughen 5, A. Wollin 2, J. Pitta 2, Lamke 2, Fair); C 4 (Link 2, Boettcher 2). Total fouls: LM 15; C 9.

Tags

Load comments