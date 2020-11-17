Maranatha Baptist University sophomore Jeremy Fopma became the third runner since 2000 to win consecutive NCCAA Division II championships.
Fopma recorded an 8K time of 25 minutes, 47 seconds, finishing a full minute ahead of second place, at the NCCAA men's cross country meet on Saturday in Joplin, Mo.
Fopma also became the first person to win the overall race from Division II, recording his third sub 26-minute time this season.
Maranatha finished third, scoring 81 points.
Jordan Hoffmann (12th, 28:48 to PR), Jefferson Rupert (21st, 30:21), Josiah Cochran (22nd, 30:33) and Zach Brungard (25th, 30:59) also scored.
On the women's side, junior Abigail Doak became the first female in Maranatha history to win a NCCAA DII cross country championship.
Doak won Saturday's 5K race with a personal-best mark of 19:36, crossing the line 14 seconds ahead of second place.
The Sabercats finished third as a team with 85 points.
Sierra John was seventh in 21:23, narrowly missing out on an All-American placement.
Katie Jean Lingle (12th, 22:23), Rebekah Shetter (31st, 24:36) and Hannah Hecker (34th, 24:53) also scored.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
The Maranatha Baptist University women's basketball team lost to North Central (Minn.) on the road twice last week.
The Sabercats (0-4) were defeated 76-59 on Friday and fell 74-45 on Saturday.
Katelyn Morrison had a career-high 21 points, adding six rounds and four assists in the first game. Callie Morrison totaled 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Katelyn Schultz tallied seven points, grabbing five boards.
In the second game, Katelyn Morrison also scored 21 points, shooting 13-for-14 at the free throw line. Callie Morrison finished with 16 points on 7-for-16 shooting along with 10 rebounds and two steals.
Maranatha plays at Lincoln Christian (Ill.) on Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
The Maranatha Baptist University men's basketball team had its two road games against North Central postponed.
The Sabercats (1-0) play at Trinity International University in Deerfield, Ill., on Thursday at 7 p.m.
