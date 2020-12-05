Avalon Uecke scored 11 of her game-high 14 points in the second half to carry Watertown's girls basketball team to a 38-30 victory over Lake Country Lutheran on Friday at WHS.
Watertown (2-1) led just 6-5 with two minutes left in the opening half, then scored the final five points to take an 11-5 lead into the break. Lake Country Lutheran scored five points in the first 30 seconds of the second half to make it a one-point game, but the Goslings held on to the lead and extended it from there. Uecke hit a pair of 3-pointers and Lily Gifford added another.
Despite shooting just 3-of-15 from 3-point range and 10-of-26 from the foul line, Watertown rode its stifling defense to a second straight victory.
"We always tell the kids, if we defend well enough, we can survive off shooting or lack of scoring if we defend well enough," Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. "That's what happens sometimes with us. We couldn't get shots to fall."
Senior forward Teya Maas added 10 points for the Goslings.
"At times, when Teya got the ball inside, the entire team doubled down, so she kicked it out," Stollberg said. "We just didn't shoot it as well. We (also struggled at the line), which makes it hard. Fortunately, Lily and Avalon made a few nice shots and we hit a couple free throws to get the lead up to eight. Then, we created some turnovers and had a 10-point lead in the last couple minutes.
"A lot of teams, if they have that kind of a rough performance, they are going to lose. But with our style, we were able to grind it out. I looked up and saw 16 total points on the scoreboard for the first half ... nobody's going to mistake who is playing in that game. It's kind of been our thing. If you can't shoot well, at least defend."
Uecke hit a 3-pointer to give the Goslings a 31-26 edge with 10 minutes, 5 seconds remaining. Gifford knocked down a corner 3 on an inbounds out of a timeout a minute later.
Maas finished through contact inside, making the free throw, to up the edge to eight with 5:30 left.
Uecke knocked down a pair of foul shots and Riley Quinn made a running layup to make it a 12-point game. Aubrey Schmutzler scored in paint and made 1-of-2 at the line in the final three minutes to help close it out.
Watertown hosts Beaver Dam on Tuesday. Once again, the JV and varsity games will start simultaneously at 6 p.m.
WATERTOWN 38, LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 30
Lake Country 5 25 - 30
Watertown 11 27 - 38
LCL (fg fta-ftm tp) - Mueller 2 2-2 6, Cleary 1 1-2 4, Bachmann 1 1-2 4, Wangerin 1 0-0 2, Brophy 1 1-2 3, Hirt 4 0-0 11 Totals 10 5-8 30
Watertown (fg fta-ftm tp) - Linskens 1 0-0 2, Quinn 1 0-0 2, Schmutzler 1 3-8 5, Gifford 1 0-2 3, Hinrichs 0 0-2 2, Maas 4 2-10 10, Uecke 4 4-4 14 Totals 12 11-26 38.
Three-point goals - L (Cleary 1, Bachmann 1, Hirt 3), W (Gifford 1, Uecke 2)
Total fouls - LCL 17, W 12
