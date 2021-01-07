CAMBRIDGE — Senior guard Jack Nikolay scored 19 points to lead three players in double figures for Cambridge in an 83-51 win over Johnson Creek on Thursday.

Logan Sullivan led Johnson Creek (2-7) with a game-high 24 points. Isaac Hartz added 13 points for the Bluejays, who host Williams Bay on Tuesday.

CAMBRIDGE 83, JOHNSON CREEK 51

Johnson Creek 22 29 — 51

Cambridge 42 41 — 83

JOHNSON CREEK (fg ft-fta pts) — Sullivan 8 8-13 24; Berres 3 0-0 9; Pernat 1 0-0 3; Hartz 4 2-4 13; Bredlow 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 10-17 51.

3-point goals: JC 7 (Berres 3, Pernat 1, Hartz 3); C 10 (Nikolay 4, Heth 2, Buckman 1, Schreder 3).

CAMBRIDGE — Nikolay 5 2-3 16; Heth 5 0-0 12; Harrison 4 4-4 12; Horton 2 0-0 4; Stein 2 0-0 4; Buckman 3 1-1 8; Kurt 1 0-0 2; Schroeder 3 0-0 9; Davis 1 0-0 2; Tesdal 2 0-0 4; Kozler 2 0-0 4; Frey 3 0-1 6. Totals 33 7-9 83

Total fouls: JC 9; C 15.

