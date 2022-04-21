DEFOREST — Watertown’s girls track and field team finished second while the boys took third at the Badger Conference triangular on Tuesday.
“The first outdoor meet brought great learning opportunities for our student-athletes,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said.
“Being at a different place (DeForest) under different conditions (cooler temperatures, events further apart, etc.) requires our student-athletes to focus on their technique to be successful. For the most part, we did a good job of doing that as shown by having over 60 personal records or season bests.”
The highlight of the night was Riley Quinn in the girls shot put, who smashed the school record in shot put with a winning throw of 43 feet, 5 1/2 inches.
“That was 23 inches further than she threw prior to Tuesday night and breaks the school record by 22 1/2 inches,” Mertens said. “What excites Coach Carrie Hein is that her entire series was over 41 feet. That is great consistency. Riley’s school record is a testament to how she has dedicated herself over the years to becoming the best possible thrower that she can become.”
Caden Maas threw two PRs as he broke 50 feet in shot put (50-6 1/2) and 130 feet in discus (134-11) for the first time. Maas won both events.
Mikaylah Fessler continues to make improvements in her hurdle technique, achieving a new PR in the 300 meter hurdles (with a winning time of 52.45 seconds) .
Nicholas Grover won the boys 100 meter dash in 11.76 seconds.
“Nicholas has been growing in his consistency as a track and field athlete,” Mertens said. “It is exciting to see him sprint to a new PR in the 100 meter dash.”
Katelyn Ivie won the girls 100 meter dash (13.93).
“She leads the leads the sprints and jumps groups so well,” Mertens said. “It was great to see her get the win the 100 meter dash.”
Ben Gifford took second in the boys 300 hurdles in 43.77.
“Ben’s hurdle technique continues to show improvement,” Mertens said. “He is within 0.5 seconds of his PR in the 300 meter hurdles. It will be exciting to see what he can do moving forward.
“We saw a lot of good performances on Tuesday night. There are also areas of growth, but we continue to learn and grow so that we can be at our best in May and June.”
Watertown hosts its Outdoor Invitational on Friday.
Team scores — girls: DeForest 86, Watertown 57, Portage 26
Team scores — boys: DeForest 93, Portage 48, Watertown 45
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.