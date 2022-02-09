BELLEVILLE — Senior guard Carson Syse led all scorers with 27 points in Belleville’s 89-70 win over Luther Prep’s boys basketball team on Tuesday.

Eleven players scored for Belleville (14-5). The Wildcats put up 53 first half points and finished the game with 11 triples. Syse hit five of those 3s.

Senior guard Tom Balge scored 26 points for Luther Prep (6-9). Senior guard Tom Koelpin added 19.

The Phoenix host Columbus on Thursday.

BELLEVILLE 89, LUTHER PREP 70

Luther Prep 34 36 — 70

Belleville 53 36 — 89

Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Frick 2 1-3 6, Vasold 2 1-2 5, Balge 10 3-4 26, Heiman 3 1-2 7, Koelpin 9 1-2 19, Pederson 2 0-0 4, Fitzsimmons 1 1-3 3 Totals 29 8-16 70

Belleville (fg ft-fta tp) — Boyum 3 0-0 6, Clark 1 0-0 2, Ace 4 1-2 10, DeSmet 1 0-0 2, C. Syse 11 0-0 27, Conner 2 3-3 7, Nolden 4 0-1 10, T. Syse 4 2-3 12, Deuce 1 0-0 3, Meier 1 0-0 2, Erickson 4 0-1 8 Totals 36 6-10 89

Three-point goals — LP (Frick, Balge 3), B (Ace, C. Syse 5, Nolden 2, T. Syse 2, Deuce)

Total fouls — LP 13, B 19

Recommended for you

Load comments