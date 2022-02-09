Belleville lights up Luther Prep, 89-70 Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVILLE — Senior guard Carson Syse led all scorers with 27 points in Belleville’s 89-70 win over Luther Prep’s boys basketball team on Tuesday.Eleven players scored for Belleville (14-5). The Wildcats put up 53 first half points and finished the game with 11 triples. Syse hit five of those 3s.Senior guard Tom Balge scored 26 points for Luther Prep (6-9). Senior guard Tom Koelpin added 19.The Phoenix host Columbus on Thursday.BELLEVILLE 89, LUTHER PREP 70Luther Prep 34 36 — 70Belleville 53 36 — 89Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Frick 2 1-3 6, Vasold 2 1-2 5, Balge 10 3-4 26, Heiman 3 1-2 7, Koelpin 9 1-2 19, Pederson 2 0-0 4, Fitzsimmons 1 1-3 3 Totals 29 8-16 70Belleville (fg ft-fta tp) — Boyum 3 0-0 6, Clark 1 0-0 2, Ace 4 1-2 10, DeSmet 1 0-0 2, C. Syse 11 0-0 27, Conner 2 3-3 7, Nolden 4 0-1 10, T. Syse 4 2-3 12, Deuce 1 0-0 3, Meier 1 0-0 2, Erickson 4 0-1 8 Totals 36 6-10 89Three-point goals — LP (Frick, Balge 3), B (Ace, C. Syse 5, Nolden 2, T. Syse 2, Deuce)Total fouls — LP 13, B 19 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fire causes more than $42,500 damage to city home Alleged bank robber wears GPS bracelet during incident Patricia Ann (White) "Pat" Miller Watertown man sentenced for drug-related offenses Steven J. "Steve" Indra Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
