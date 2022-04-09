Lakeside Lutheran pitcher Aidan Berg delivers during Friday's home nonconference game against Cambridge. The Warriors won 7-5 and Berg struck out five over three one-hit inning but did not factor in the decision.
LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team scored five runs in the fourth inning and hung on to defeat visiting Cambridge 7-5 in a nonconference game at LLHS on Friday.
Snow fell consistently throughout the game, which was ended after six innings due to darkness.
The Warriors' Jakub Junker took the bump in the sixth with runners on first and second with no down and the team ahead 7-3. With two outs, the Blue Jays' Tucker Tesdal scored on a wild pitch and Clayton Stenjem singled in a run to make it 7-5. Junker then fanned Kiefer Parish, who was 2-for-4, on three pitches with the bases loaded to earn the save.
Lakeside's Tyler Marty and Brock Schneider produced consecutive one-out, two-run doubles in the fourth. Nate Yaroch added a two-RBI double with two out in the fifth to make it 7-0.
The Blue Jays (0-2) scored five times on five hits in the sixth but came up short.
The Warriors' Keegan Lamp and Nolan Meis both went 2-for-3 and scored twice.
Lakeside (2-0) starter Aidan Berg threw three scoreless innings, striking out five, and Trey Lauber earned the decision after working the next two frames, allowing five earned runs on four hits.
"Considering the conditions, Aidan's three innings of work were terrific and got us off to a great start," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said.
"It was not an easy game to play in, considering the weather, but our kids embraced it and played a solid game overall."
