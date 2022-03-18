Jefferson junior forward Ayianna Johnson was a first-team all-conference selection in Rock Valley Conference girls basketball voting held recently.

Johnson averaged 17.8 points per game, third best in the league, on 54 percent shooting, also shooting 73 percent from the free throw line, along with a conference-leading 12.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and one block a game.

Jefferson seniors Aidyn Messmann and Abby Helmink were honorable mention recipients.

Messmann, a forward, scored nine points a game, adding 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

Helmink, a guard, averaged 7.8 points per game and was a 33 percent shooter (20-for-61) from beyond the arc.

Brodhead won the conference with an 18-0 record, followed by Edgerton at 15-3, Jefferson, Clinton and McFarland each at 12-6, Evansville at 9-9, Whitewater at 4-14, East Troy and Big Foot both at 3-15 and Turner at 2-16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Player of the year: Teagan Mallegni; Coach of the Year: Brian Kammerer, Brodhead; Co-assistant coaches of the year: Eric Oliver, Brodhead; Jossie Peterson, McFarland.

First team: Teagan Mallegni, soph., McFarland; Abbie Dix, jr., Brodhead; Kate Gunderson, sr., Edgerton; Jayden Nortier, jr. Clinton; Sylvia Fox, jr., Edgerton; Ayianna Johnson, jr., Jefferson; Kiarra Moe, sr., Brodhead.

Second team: Elli Teubert, sr., Clinton; Ava Brandenburg, fr., Evansville; Maria Messling, jr., Evansville; Shannon Rusch, jr., Edgerton; Abby Blum, sr., Edgerton; Adrienne Kirch, jr., McFarland; Ava Dean, soph., McFarland.

Honorable mention: Lydia Larson, sr., Big Foot; Addison Yates, soph., Brodhead; Onnikah Oliver, sr., Brodhead; Tiana Roehl, jr., Clinton; Lauren Lindow, jr., East Troy; Amya Pluess, fr., East Troy; Hannah Zeimet, sr., Edgerton; Sydney Hazard, sr., Evansville; Aidyn Messmann, sr., Jefferson; Abby Helmink, sr., Jefferson; Elise Freeman, soph., McFarland; Chloe Goecks, sr., McFarland; Isabelle Adams sr., Turner; Nadilee Fernandez, jr., Turner; Kindyl Kilar, jr., Whitewater; Gwen Truesdale, sr., Whitewater

