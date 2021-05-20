Luther Prep's boys tennis team swept the doubles flights in a 4-3 Rock Valley Conference home dual win versus Big Foot on Thursday.
The Phoenix (11-1, 5-0 RVC) also got a point from No. 4 singles where Nathan Schwartz beat Trip Hirn 6-1, 6-3.
In doubles, Matthew Koelpin and Johannes Bourmann were 6-0, 6-0 victors at the No. 1 flight. Rees Roecker and Eli Crass (No. 2 flight) earned a 6-2, 6-2 win while Isaiah Schlomer and Ricardo Ocampo won 6-2, 6-3.
Big Foot earned straight-set wins at the top three singles flights.
The Phoenix host St. Mary's Springs on Friday at 4:15 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 4, BIG FOOT 3
Singles: Rolfs, BF, def. Guse, 6-0, 6-0; Peyer, BF, def. Steinbrenner, 6-2, 6-2; Greenwald, BF, def. Horn, 6-2, 6-1; Schwartz, LP, def. Hirn, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: M. Koelpin/Bourman, LP, def. Klein/Gerdes, 6-0, 6-0; Roecker/Crass, LP, def. Grunow/Robison, 6-2, 6-2; Schlomer/Mittelstadt, LP, def. Ocampo/McHugh, 6-2, 6-3.
