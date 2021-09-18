CAMBRIA — Trevor Krueger ran for three touchdowns and Owen Jones scored twice as Cambria-Friesland rode its rushing attack to a 36-28 Trailways Conference win over Johnson Creek on Friday.
Johnson Creek (4-1, 2-1 in conference) countered through the air with 233 passing yards. Sophomore quarterback Dylan Bredlow threw two touchdown passes to senior tight end Logan Sullivan. The first one from 25 yards out put the Bluejays up 6-0 with 9 minutes, 47 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Cambria-Friesland (4-1, 2-1) answered on Krueger’s 1-yard TD run and a two-point conversion run by Isaac DeYoung to take an 8-6 lead with 2:44 left in the first quarter. Jones extended the Hilltoppers lead to 14-6 with a 5-yard scoring with with 8:55 left in the half. Back came the Bluejays in just two minutes time, with sophomore running back Silas Hartz capping the drive with an 8-yard TD run. Bredlow’s two-point conversion pass to Austin Anton-Pernat tied the game at 14-14 with 6:54 left in the second quarter.
The Hilltoppers twice before the half to take the lead for good. Krueger scored from 6 yards out with 5:16 remaining in the second quarter and Jones sent C-F into halftime with a 28-14 lead on a 32-yard TD run with 32 seconds left in the half.
Johnson Creek trimmed the lead to six with 4:14 to go in the third quarter on Bredlow’s 71-yard scoring pass to Sullivan and Bredlow’s two-point conversion run.
But the Hilltoppers put the game away on Krueger’s final TD from 7 yards out with 2:17 remaining. The Bluejays scored once more on Bredlow’s 45-yard touchdown pass to senior running back Isaac Hartz with two minute to go, but the Hilltoppers recovered the ensuing onside kick.
“We got beat by a good team, but we beat ourselves in a lot of ways,” Johnson Creek football coach Tim Wagner said. “We made mistakes we haven’t made all season. We had the ball with 10 minutes left at midfield and had two fumbles snaps. That was critical. We had to punt and they ate up seven minutes and scored.”
C-F ran the ball 57 times for 364 yards. Jones finished with 21 carries for 172 yards while DeYoung had 22 rushes for 127 yards.
“It was all run for them,” Wagner said. “We tackled poorly and our pad level tonight was too high to defend against a team like Cambria-Friesland.”
Bredlow finished 6-of-10 for 193 yards and three touchdowns. Sullivan had five catches for 145 yards.
"We moved the ball up and down the field and our line did a nice job blocking,” Wagner said. "We threw the ball exceptionally well, but we did not play defensively. We’re a young team. Hopefully, we’ll learn from it.”
Johnson Creek hosts Randolph for homecoming next Friday.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 36, JOHNSON CREEK 28
Johnson Creek 6 8 8 6 — 28
Cambria-Friesland 8 20 0 8 — 36
First Quarter
JC — Sullivan 25 pass from Bredlow (kick failed)
CF — Kreuger 1 run (DeYoung run)
Second Quarter
CF — Owen Jones 4 run (run failed)
JC — S. Hartz 8 run (Anton-Pernat pass from Bredlow)
CF — Krueger 6 run (DeYoung run)
CF — Owen Jones 32 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
JC — Sullivan 71 pass from Bredlow (Bredlow run)
Fourth Quarter
CF — Krueger 7 run (Jones run)
JC — I. Hartz 45 pass from Bredlow (run failed)
Team statistics — First Downs: JC 13, CF 25. Rushing: JC 18-11, CF 57-364. Passing: JC 233, CF 9. Fumbles-Lost: JC 2-0, CF 1-0. Penalties: JC 2-20, CF 3-15
Individual statistics — Rushing: JC Bredlow 10-69, S. Hartz 5-30; CF, Jones 21-172, DeYoung 22-127, Krueger 13-66. Passing (comp.-att.-int.) — JC, Bredlow 6-10-0, CF, Burmania 4-9-0. Receiving: JC, Sullivan 5-145, I. Hartz 1-45, Joseph 2-43. CF, DeYoung 1-9
