Watertown’s gymnastics team placed second at its home invitational on Saturday.
“We have been working very hard on thinking positive thoughts while competing on our routines and it definitely showed,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Wendt said. “Our overall varsity team score went up over two points which was awesome and our JV and team score went up 10 points.”
The Goslings scored 32.700 on the vault to open the day.
Lauryn Olson placed fourth with an 8.325 score. Meghan Hurtgen was ninth with an 8.175. Mikaylah Fessler was tenth with an 8.150. Sammy Knight tied for 14th with an 8.050. Aveline Jacob was 16th with a 7.975.
“We started out really strong and we were able to take all 8s as a team, which was very exciting,” Wendt said. “Mikaylah Fessler and Aveline Jacob both had nice half on half off. Lauryn Olson also competed a half on half off Which was super clean and had great block scoring. Sammy Knight threw her Pike tsuk, and Meghan Hurtgen threw her yurchenko. They are both consistently landing on their feet but they are working on finishing with their chest up to complete their rotation and get the scores they want.”
The Goslings scored 31.150 on the uneven bars.
Hurtgen placed second with an 8.6. Paige Petig was 12th with a 7.8. Fessler tied for 14th with a 7.650. Jacob tied for 21st with a 7.1. Mikayla Dehnert tied for 23rd with a 6.950.
“We got a team score of 31.15 today on bars, which was encouraging,” Wendt said. “We know there’s still so much that we can improve on with our form and we have new skills to add to our routines to score more points. Jacob, Petig, and Fessler all had nice solid routines in the 7’s today.”
The Goslings scored 29.650 on the balance beam.
Hurtgen was fifth with an 8.350. Jacob was 13th with a 7.5. Ella Faltersack was 18th with a 7.050. Olson was 22nd with a 6.750. Knight was 23rd with a 6.725.
“Today was definitely not our best beam day as we took a 29.65 for a team score, however, we saw a lot more resiliency and fighting to stay on the beam which is always nice to see,” Wendt said. “The hardest part about the balance beam is if you fall off once in your routine, your confidence has been altered. The girls are working hard to first stay on and second hit their connections.
“Meghan Hurtgen also got fifth place on the balance beam even with her foot slipping off the balance beam into her round off full twisting dismount which was nice as she really did have a solid routine until her foot slipped.”
The Goslings scored 35.050 on the floor exercise.
Knight tied for fourth with a 9.05. Hurtgen was ninth with an 8.90. Jacob finished 14th with an 8.60. Olson was 16th with an 8.50 and Petig tied for 23rd with an 8.10.
“Coming off of a not so great beam day for our team, the girls were ready to dazzle on the floor,” Wendt said.
“To be honest I thought our floor was dynamite today. We had a team score of 35.05 and I know we are capable of at least another point added.
“Sammy Knight got to shine bright on floor with her first nine in her high school gymnastics career and she also made the podium as she tied for fourth place. I could go on and on and on about our floor today. Petig, Jacob, Olson, and Hurtgen all had awesome routines. We were missing a few connections here and there but the way they showed off their skills and presented themselves was incredible,”
Hurtgen won the all-around title with a 34.025. Jacob was ninth as an all-around with a 30.600.
In JV competition, Knight tied for first place on the uneven bars and Kirsten Wiedmeyer took fourth place in all around scoring.
“We have had such a fun start to the season but I know the girls are ready for winter break to work on some new skills and fine-tune their routines,” Wendt said.
Watertown hosts Milton in a dual meet on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Team scores: Sun Prairie 135.000, Watertown 128.550, Manitowoc Lincoln 128.025, Brookfield East/Central 126.275, Madison West 125.775, Wisconsin Rapids 123.675
