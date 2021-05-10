HUSTISFORD — Bene Lemke and Tommy Lees each drove in a pair of runs for Deerfield in a 10-0 Trailways South win over Hustisford/Dodgeland’s baseball team on Monday at Firemen’s Park.
Deerfield (8-1, 4-0 in conference) posted three-run rallies in the first two innings and added four more in the fourth. Lemke hit a two-run single in the first inning. Lees hit a two-run double in the fourth.
Cal Fisher earned the decision, allowing four hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He helped his own with four of Deerfield’s 14 hits in the game. Brody Thimm took the loss, allowing nine runs (four earned) on 10 hits with two strikeouts and one walk over 3 2/3 innings.
Gavin Thimm had two hits for Hustisford/Dodgeland (3-4, 2-1).
The two teams play again on Thursday in Deerfield.
DEERFIELD 10, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 0
Deerfield 330 40 — 10 14 0
Husty/Dodge 000 00 — 0 4 5
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — D (Fisher W, 5-4-0-0-10-1), HD (B. Thimm, L, 3.2-10-9-4-2-1, Raabe 1.1-4-1-0-0-0)
Leading hitters — D (McDonough 2x3, RBI, Drobac 2x4, Fisher 4x4, 3B, RBI, Lemke 2BI, Lees 2x4, 2B, 2BI), HD (G. Thimm 2x3, 2B)
