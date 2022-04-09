LAKE MILLS -- Senior Lily Schuetz scored the game-winning goal in the 65th minute and Lakeside Lutheran's girls soccer team edged Central Wisconsin Christian 1-0 in a snowy nonconference game at LLHS on Friday.

Schuetz snuck a low shot past the outstretched reach CWC goalie Mary Doughty. Averi Wolfram was credited with the assist for the Warriors (1-2-0).

Lakeside keeper Ava Wilson made one save.

The Warriors play at Lake Mills to open Capitol Conference play on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1,

CWC 0

CWC 0 0 -- 0

Lakeside 0 1 -- 1

Second half: LL -- Schuetz (Wolfram), 65:00.

Saves: CWC (Doughty) 8, LL (Wilson) 1.

Shots on goal: CWC 1, LL 9.

THURSDAY'S RESULT

STOUGHTON — Reese Brekke scored twice and Stoughton knocked off the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team 4-1 in a nonconference game on Thursday.

Brekke scored in the third minute and again in the 54th for the final margin, adding an assist in the 51st minute.

The Warriors’ Averi Wolfram scored on an assist by Ava Heckmann in the 53 minute, briefly cutting the lead to 2-1.

Goalie Ava Wilson made nine saves for Lakeside (0-2-0).

STOUGHTON 4, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1

Lakeside 0 1 — 1

Stoughton 1 3 — 4

First half: S — Brekke, 3:00.

Second half: S — Royston, 44:00; Christensen (Brekke), 51:00; LL — Wolfram (Heckmann), 53:00; S — Brekke, 54:00.

Saves: LL (Wilson) 9; S (Sedlacek) 2.

Shots on goal: LL 3, S 13.

BIG FOOT/WILLIAMS BAY 4, JEFFERSON 0

JEFFERSON -- Madison West scored twice and had an assist as Big Foot/Williams Bay beat the host Jefferson girls soccer team 4-0 in a Rock Valley opener for both teams on Thursday.

Bianca Mondragon and Kaitlyn Colquoun also scored for the Chiefs.

The Eagles (0-2-0, 0-1-0 RVC) had just two shots on goal.

BIG FOOT/WILLIAMS BAY 4, JEFFERSON 0

Big Foot 2 2 -- 4

Jefferson 0 0 -- 0

Recommended for you

Load comments