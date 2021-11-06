MONROE – Jefferson clung to a one-point lead as the fourth quarter opened.
Monroe, faced with fourth and two near midfield, went away from its bread and butter of running between the tackles to an outside run call.
And it worked to perfection.
Junior running back Keatin Sweeney scampered 53 yards on the go-ahead touchdown as fifth-seeded Monroe knocked off sixth-seeded Jefferson 28-14 in a WIAA Division 3 Level 3 game at Monroe High School on Friday.
Sweeney’s score and the ensuing two-point conversion on a tote by senior tailback JT Seagreaves gave the Cheesemakers a 21-14 edge with 11 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in the fourth.
“You are so in tune to fullback Alex Hernandez yet on the sideline, you know that an outside run is coming,” Jefferson football coach Steve Gee said. “Sweeney is an all-conference player, led the conference in rushing and yards per carry. Did a great job on him for the most part. On fourth down, you are kind of selling out. We put ourselves in an all-or-nothing position. We are going to stuff the play and get the stop or leave a couple openings. Obviously, he found an opening and made the play.”
The Eagles turned it over on downs after six plays and Monroe marched 52 yards in eight plays over 4 minutes, 54 seconds, putting an exclamation mark on the evening with a nine-yard rushing score by Hernandez, a junior.
Jefferson, playing in its first Level 3 contest since 2009, finishes the season 8-3 overall and saw its six-game win streak snapped.
The Eagles, who led 14-0 after the opening quarter, were distraught not to reach the state semifinals but still have far more positive memories than negative ones from the 2021 campaign.
“I’ll remember the struggles through adversity throughout the whole year,” senior quarterback Evan Neitzel said. “It’s obviously not super easy to get to this point. These guys really came together during the second half of the season. This playoff run is something that hasn’t been done in Jefferson for a long time. This meant a lot to us and hopefully the community too. It was a big deal for us.”
Gee is proud of the resilience and effort his crew displayed.
“Anytime the playoffs start, you never know when your last game is going to be,” Gee said. “You have to be able to walk off the field, win or lose, and say ‘I gave my best effort and did everything I could to support the team.’ That’s whether you’re on the field or on the sideline.
“On Thursday, before we went out to practice, I had our players write out a little response to a question I gave them, which was why are we getting on the bus? I told them I was so impressed with the answers they wrote. Teachers in the building would be shocked how quiet it was while they were writing. Guys put a ton of thought into it about everything they were going to do. From a guy that’s a two-way player to a guy who said I’m going to do everything I can from the sideline to support the team. They meant it and should be very proud. I told them after the game how impressed I was of that and how proud I was of that.
“Football is an experience where you start as a boy as a freshman and walk out as a man. For all these seniors, they are men and should be very proud of what they did.”
JHS senior speedster Brady Gotto sent the visiting fans into a raucous from the get-go, housing the game’s opening kick with a nifty 88-yard return down the right sideline that included breaking free of a tackle early.
Monroe’s first offensive series came to a screeching halt in the red zone as Seagreaves fumbled and Eagle senior safety Jon Lenz pounced on the loose ball at the five-yard line.
Gotto got the Eagles, who were playing without senior running back Nate McKenzie who got hurt late in the Level 2 game against New Berlin Eisenhower, out of the shadow of their own end zone with an 18-yard burst around the edge on a third-and-short situation. JHS moved the sticks again on third down when Neitzel connected with senior tight end Joel Martin on a crossing pattern for 18 yards. Senior fullback Ethan Dieckman took the next play 43 yards up the middle, setting up goal-to-go from the nine-yard line. Two plays later, Dieckman did the honors with a two-yard scoring plunge, upping the lead to 14-0 with four seconds left in the first quarter.
The Cheesemakers (10-2 overall) didn’t need long to counter as Hernandez busted through for a pickup of 50 yards and Sweeney scored from five yards out on the next play around the right end to make it 14-7.
After both sides exchanged punts, Eagle senior running back Jesse Heller gained 60 yards on a deep ball from Neitzel on third and long to get just inside the red zone. After a holding call on second down, the Eagles were forced to settle for a 35-yard field goal try by sophomore Lucas Frank, which had enough distance but sailed wide left.
Both sides punted on their final drives of the first half.
Monroe, intent on making Level 4 for the first time since 2000 after third-round setbacks in 2016 and 2019, started to assert itself on the opening drive of the second period.
Seagreaves had a first-down rush followed by a chunk gain by Hernandez, pushing the ball inside the Eagle 40-yard line. Seven plays later, Hernandez, who ran it 29 times for 214 yards, found paydirt on an 11-yard rush up the middle. Senior Lucas Flom’s point after drifted right, leaving the margin 14-13 with 6:28 left in the third.
After an Eagle three-and-out, Monroe was backed up on its six-yard line after a big boot from Martin and a friendly bounce.
The drive, which lasted 10 plays, culminated in Sweeney’s fourth-down scoring run to put Monroe ahead for good. Seagreaves, a Wisconsin recruit who had 14 carries for 76 yards, shook off a tackle and dragged another defender with him for the two-point try.
“Their line gets a heck of a push off the ball,” Jefferson senior linebacker Aiden Behm said. “They are fast and stay low. Their runners are good, they stay low and know how to cut. You can’t arm tackle. You have to get a hat on the ball, or they are going to run through you.
“Our linebackers and defensive line got turned and couldn’t stay shoulder to shoulder. Got our shoulders turned and the line took advantage of it, and they ran through those holes. We couldn’t fill it and they got all those yards. They are a really good team.”
The Eagles, trailing by 14 late, got intercepted on a deep throw down the sideline by junior defensive back Drew Indergand. Two Monroe first downs later, it was a final.
“Some of the success we had running trap in the first half did not come in the second half,” Gee said. “They went to a four front, and we should have been able to address that. Instead, we had some trouble with it. In the end, we’re going to catch Seagreaves sometimes. Even sometimes we doubled him, I saw him working down the line and making tackles.
“They are a talented bunch and I have to tip my hat to them. We didn’t do anything tremendously different in the second half. We talked scheme wise on the inside about things we could block a little differently. In the end, they made the plays.”
Jefferson, which led at halftime of an 18-7 home loss during the regular-season meeting, was shutout in the second half twice versus Monroe this year.
“Their coaching staff does a great job of making adjustments,” Neitzel said. “As coach Gee says, ‘dance with the girl we came with.’ We do a lot of similar stuff. They do a really good job of adjusting. You saw it in the second half. We knew, man, these guys are a second-half team. They are a good team and very well-coached.”
Replacing its 20 seniors will be no easy feat for Jefferson. The departing four-year players hope they instilled qualities like commitment, supportiveness and familyhood that will last in the program for years to come.
“I hope we taught these younger guys the importance of the weight room and being committed to the program not just on Aug. 1 but during the entire year,” Neitzel said. “It’s important to stick together as a team and bond as a brotherhood throughout the year. Those are two big things hopefully they learned.”
“I hope they learned communication and that it takes everyone,” Behm added. “It doesn’t take nine or 10 people on the field. It takes all 11. You need to be there for everyone. You need to face adversity and know how to be able to get to the next play. Hopefully they learned that from us and play really well next season.”
Jefferson’s season opened with a 21-point win over Lakeside Lutheran. Circumstances surrounding COVID-19 caused the program’s week two game with Elkhorn to be called off. The team was shorthanded in back-to-back losses to Monroe and Edgewood in weeks four and five. From there, the group showed steady improvement and got healthier by the day, reeling off six straight wins to be one of the final eight teams standing in the division.
“Our family is what I will remember about playing on this team,” Behm said. “Thinking about week one, we ended up winning but didn’t play the best. We progressed and got better as a team. We came together as a family. We got better on offense and defense. We played a heck of a game tonight. Monroe came out and made the plays they needed to. The score reflected that.
“I’ll remember the progress, family and brotherhood. Everyone came together in the playoffs and that’s what got us here. Monroe is a heck of a team.”
Sweeney had eight totes for 92 yards as Monroe ran it on 55 of its 56 plays, amassing 391 yards (7.1 yards per attempt) on the ground. Gotto had seven carries for 44 yards for JHS, which ran it 21 times for 106 yards.
The Cheesemakers play Pewaukee, which topped Whitefish Bay 14-0 in Level 3, next week in the state semifinals at a neutral location.
MONROE 28, JEFFERSON 14
Jefferson 14 0 0 0 -- 14
Monroe 0 7 6 15 -- 28
First quarter
JEF – Gotto 88 kickoff return (Frank kick)
JEF – Dieckman 2 run (Frank kick)
Second quarter
MON – Sweeney 5 run (Flom kick)
Third quarter
MON – Hernandez 11 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
MON – Sweeney 53 run (Seagreaves run)
MON – Hernandez 9 run (Flom kick)
Team statistics
Rushing attempts-yards: JEF 21-106, MON 55-391; Passing yards: JEF 94, MON 0; Total offense: JEF 200, MON 391.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.