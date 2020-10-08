Phoenix win at H/D

JUNEAU — Luther Prep’s boys soccer team defeated host Hustisford/Dodgeland 8-0 in a Capitol Conference match on Thursday.

“We did a fine job possessing with ground passes today while also making the most of our goal chances,” Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. “Props to our defense and goalie for getting that shut out with Hustisford/Dodgeland creating many solid chances on goal.”

The Phoenix (6-4-1, 4-2-1 in conference) scored four goals in each half, including the first three in the game by senior midfielder Owen Ernest. Sophomore midfielder Adair Pineda scored three second-half goals for Luther Prep.

Hustisford/Dodgeland (0-4-0) got outshot 24-4.

The H/D United host Living Word Lutheran on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Phoenix play next at home against H/D on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

LUTHER PREP 8,

HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 0

Luther Prep 4 4 — 8

Hustisford/Dodgeland 0 0 — 0

First half: LP — Ernest (Palacios), 0:45; Ernest, 2:19; Ernest, 42:14; Bain (own goal), 44:19.

Second half: LP — Pineda (Dobberstein), 50:14; Pineda, 57:14; Pineda, 76:14; Busse, 78:14

Shots: HD 4; LP 24.

Saves: HD 16; LP (Heiman) 4.

