JUNEAU — Luther Prep’s boys soccer team defeated host Hustisford/Dodgeland 8-0 in a Capitol Conference match on Thursday.
“We did a fine job possessing with ground passes today while also making the most of our goal chances,” Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. “Props to our defense and goalie for getting that shut out with Hustisford/Dodgeland creating many solid chances on goal.”
The Phoenix (6-4-1, 4-2-1 in conference) scored four goals in each half, including the first three in the game by senior midfielder Owen Ernest. Sophomore midfielder Adair Pineda scored three second-half goals for Luther Prep.
Hustisford/Dodgeland (0-4-0) got outshot 24-4.
The H/D United host Living Word Lutheran on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The Phoenix play next at home against H/D on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 8,
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 0
Luther Prep 4 4 — 8
Hustisford/Dodgeland 0 0 — 0
First half: LP — Ernest (Palacios), 0:45; Ernest, 2:19; Ernest, 42:14; Bain (own goal), 44:19.
Second half: LP — Pineda (Dobberstein), 50:14; Pineda, 57:14; Pineda, 76:14; Busse, 78:14
Shots: HD 4; LP 24.
Saves: HD 16; LP (Heiman) 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.