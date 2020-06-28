HELENVILLE — The Watertown Cardinals returned from a one-year absence in style, routing the Helenville Rebels 19-0 in the Rock River League Southern Division opener for both teams on Sunday.
Cardinals pitchers Aaron Kumbier, Jake Fischer and Trevor Tietz combined for 12 strikeouts in the shutout. Kumbier threw the first four innings and earned the decision and helped his own cause by going 3-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored. Tietz struck out all six batters he faced over the final two innings and added three hits including a pair of doubles.
Catcher Logan Richart collected four of Watertown’s 16 hits in the game with a team-high five RBIs and scored three runs. Steve Sellnow scored a team-high four runs.
Watertown travels to face Clyman next Sunday, while Helenville travels to take on Neosho.
WATERTOWN 19,
HELENVILLE 0
Watertown 014 340 7 — 19 16 0
Helenville 000 000 0 — 0 4 7
WP: Kumbier
LP: Kostroski
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Fischer 5-0-0-0, Ferner 5-1-1-1, Kumbier 5-3-3-1, Tietz 4-3-3-2, Sellnow 3-4-1-2, Rowedder 4-1-1-1, Gallman 1-1-0-0, Richart 6-3-4-5, Strupp 3-1-0-0, deGalley 1-1-1-2, Roessler 3-1-2-1 Totals 40-19-16-15
Helenville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Draeger 3-0-1-0, Comfort 2-0-1-0, Flatt 1-0-0-0, Fry 3-0-1-0, Palm 3-0-1-0, Clark 3-0-0-0, Dickrell 2-0-0-0, Kurtz 2-0-0-0, Schoonover 3-0-0-0, Acosta 2-0-0-0 Totals 24-0-4-0
2B — W (Tietz 2)
Pitching — HO: Kumbier (W) 4 in 4, Fischer (W) 0 in 1, Tietz (W) 0 in 2, Kostroski (H) 5 in 3, Schoonover 4 in 2, Fry (H) 7 in 1.1, Draeger (H) 0 in 0.2, Clark (H) 0 in 0. R: Kumbier (W) 0, Fischer (W) 0, Tietz. (W) 0, Kostroski (H) 5, Schoonover (H) 7, Fry (H) 7, Draeger (H) 0, Clark (H) 0. SO: Kumbier (W) 5, Fischer (W) 1, Tietz (W) 6, Kostroski (H) 3, Schoonover (H) 1, Fry (H) 3, Draeger (H) 0, Clark (H) 0. BB: Kumbier (W) 2, Fischer (W) 0, Tietz (W) 0, Kostroski (H) 5, Schoonover (H) 2, Fry (H) 2, Draeger (H) 0, Clark (H) 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.