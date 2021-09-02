Luther Prep’s football team opens Capitol Conference play against Beloit Turner, a brand new foe entering its first year in the league, at LPS on Friday at 7 p.m. in week three.
The Phoenix (2-0) will be looking to extend their winning streak to nine games.
“Beloit Turner is athletic, aggressive and has good linebackers,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. “Kooper Huffman is real solid at linebacker and Camden Combs does it all at running back. They have good athletes and from the games we’ve seen are very athletic and very aggressive.”
The Trojans, who were 0-5 during this spring’s alternate campaign, will be playing their third road game in as many weeks after beating Saint Francis 41-13 in week two and defeating East Troy 34-12 to open the year.
Offensively, Turner has shown several different tendencies.
“In the first game they started off double twins and threw it five straight times,” Gregorius said. “Looked like they were spreading the field and a passing team. In the second game, they wanted to primarily run the ball.”
The Trojans deploy a 43 scheme defensively.
“They bring a linebacker up front and be aggressive on the edge with backers and the edge rushers,” Gregorius said. “They will change up their looks and be aggressive in different ways.”
Luther Prep opened its week of practice by honing in on fundamentals.
“Getting better at ball security and doing all those little things better like running crisp routes and fakes will be important for this game,” Gregorius said.
“Get better at the little things like fundamentals is what Monday’s are for for us.”
The Phoenix defense hasn’t surrendered much this year (13 points in two games). The offense has had moments of greatness (see Josiah Moore’s four-touchdown night in the opener against Ripon) and moments of frustration (see three turnovers last week versus Kettle Moraine Lutheran).
LPS will look to put it all together in its last home game until week seven, while also attempting to remain perfect in 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.