MAYVILLE -- Luther Prep's girls tennis team continued its winning ways, beating host Mayville 6-1 in a Capitol Conference dual on Tuesday.
The Phoenix (6-0, 3-0 in conference) won all four singles flights in straight sets.
At the No. 1 spot, Alethia Schmidt won 6-1, 6-3 and Haley Olson (No. 2) was a 6-0, 6-0 victor. Abigail Schewe (No. 3) won 6-2, 6-1 while Katie Schmidt (No. 4) also earned a 6-0, 6-0 decision.
In doubles, Luther Prep's No. 1 tandem of Rachel Schoeneck and Katie Schoeneck won 6-3, 6-4. At the No. 3 flight, Lauren Crocker and Kayla Roethke came away with a 6-4, 7-5 victory.
The Phoenix play at Brookfield Academy on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. for a nonconference match.
LUTHER PREP 6, MAYVILLE 1
Singles
No. 1 -- Alethia Schmidt (LP) def. Jenna Pasbrig (M) 6-1, 6-3
No. 2 -- Haley Olson (LP) def. Katelynn Hanna (M) 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 -- Abigail Schewe (LP) def. Katelynn Konczal (M) 6-2, 6-1
No. 4 -- Katie Schmidt (LP) def. Maddy Wendt (M) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1 -- Kendall Pliner/Emily Schellpfeffer (M) def. Rachel Schoeneck/Katie Schoeneck (LP) 6-3, 6-4
No. 2 -- Sarah Vance/Rebekah Schroeder (LP) def. Catherine Madden/Shelby Liebenow (M) 6-3, 6-2
No. 3 -- Lauren Crocker/Kayla Roethke (LP) def. Angelina Wojahn/Kayla Wiesner (M) 6-4, 7-5
