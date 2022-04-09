LAKE MILLS -- Grace Cook tossed a four-hitter, Nora Statz homered and the Lakeside Lutheran softball team topped Cambridge 9-1 in a nonconference game at LLHS on Friday.
Statz opened the scoring on a snowy afternoon by hammering a 2-1 pitch over the center field fence for a 2-run shot in the first inning.
"Statz had another great night at the plate," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. "Kendall Lemke had a great night right behind her with three hits. The top of the order did a great job getting on and getting around to score."
Cook gave up an earned run, struck out two and walked two in a complete game, earning the decision.
"Cook had a very nice first start of the year in the circle," Doering said. "She kept the hitters off balance and our defense played great behind her. This was a great way to finish off a 3-0 week."
Chloe Berg, Kendall Lemke and Kieghtan Rank had run-scoring singles in the third, extending the lead to 5-0. Lemke added an RBI double in the fourth for Lakeside (3-0).
Lemke was 3-for-3, Abby Meis went 2-for-4, scoring twice, while Berg and Statz also both had multi-hit games.
For the Blue Jays, who were playing their season opener, Emma Nottestad went 2-for-3 with a double at the dish and took the loss, allowing seven earned on 13 hits with 10 strikeouts over six frames.
