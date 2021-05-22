Watertown's softball team split a Badger South doubleheader against Milton at Brandt/Quirk Park on Saturday, losing the opener 5-2 before an 8-7 victory in the finale on a walk-off single by freshman Drew Hinrichs.
The Goslings (10-6, 7-3 Badger South) had their four-game league winning streak and three-game streak overall snapped. Monona Grove improved to 8-2 in league play with a sweep of Fort Atkinson on Saturday. Watertown and Oregon are each tied for second, a game back with four conference games to go.
In game two, freshman pitcher Abby Murray tossed a seven-hitter to collect the victory. She allowed seven runs (two earned), striking out two and walking two.
Junior Lauryn Olson was 2-for-4, driving in the game's first run with a single in the opening frame.
The Red Hawks' answer was prompt, scoring five times on four hits in their half of the second including a two-out grand slam by Gwen Baker. The Goslings sent 10 hitters to the dish in the bottom of the second, plating six runs on four hits to pull ahead 7-5.
Sophomore Olivia Edyvean opened the inning with a double before scoring on a passed ball. Senior Sammi Suski, who was 2-for-5 and reached base four times while scoring twice, had a run-scoring single next. Hinrichs drove in a pair with a single up the middle with one down. After sophomore Abby Walsh was hit with a pitch, Olson hit a two-RBI double to left.
Milton (4-9, 4-6) tied it at seven apiece on Haley Reed's fielder's choice in the sixth. Watertown went down in order in the bottom half and Murray worked a 1-2-3 top of the seventh.
Junior Maggie Strupp, who was 4-for-4 and scored twice, singled with two down to give the seventh-inning rally life. Strupp took second on an error. She then scored from second on the Hinrichs walk-off hit into center.
The Red Hawks, who were the designated home team, scored three times in the fourth, adding two more in the fifth to pull ahead 5-1 in game one.
Senior starter Sydney Linskens pitched all six innings, walking seven and striking out six, while allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits.
Milton's Baker earned the decision, striking out six, in a seven-hit effort while allowing two runs (one earned) and walking one.
Strupp was 2-for-4 and the Goslings struck first on Olson's run-scoring single in the first. Watertown's other run came in the sixth and was scored by Linskens, who singled with one down and scored on an error by the third baseman.
The Goslings host Monona Grove on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Watertown's junior varsity team split their doubleheader with Milton, winning the opener 7-3 before a 7-5 setback in game two. The Goslings are now 9-6 overall and 7-3 in the Badger South.
In game one, Taylor Wruck and Kelsie Schuett both had two hits. Wruck earned the win in the circle. In game two, Joselyn Boehlen and Idaly Mendoza had two hits apiece. Mendoza and Amara Denault both doubled. Denault suffered the loss.
First game
MILTON 5, WATERTOWN 2
Watertown 100 001 0 — 2 6 3
Milton 000 320 x — 5 4 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Linskens (L; 6-4-5-3-6-7); M: Baker (W; 7-6-2-1-6-1).
Leading hitters — W: Strupp 2x4; M: Hanauska 2x3.
Second game
WATERTOWN 8, MILTON 7
Milton 050 101 0 — 7 7 5
Watertown 160 000 1 — 8 12 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Reif (L; 6.2-12-8-5-4-1); W: Murray (W; 7-7-7-2-2-2-2).
Leading hitters — M: Baker 3x4 (HR), Bladl (2B); W: Strupp 4x4, Suski 2x5, Hinrichs 2x4, Olson 2x4 (2B), Edyvean (2B).
