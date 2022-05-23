MADISON — Watertown’s boys tennis team placed third at the Badger Conference tournament at UW-Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Friday.
Waunakee won the dual meet title at 7-0 and the tournament with 32 points to win the overall conference championship. Watertown was second in the dual standings at 6-1, and finished in a tie for second with Monona Grove in the final conference standings after the Silver Eagles finished three points ahead of the Goslings in the tournament.
Trevor Bird and Jackson Barta placed second in their respective flights at No. 3 and 4 singles, as did the No. 3 doubles team of Gavin Schlender and Jameson Stocks. Dylan Geske placed third at No. 1 singles, as did the No. 1 doubles team of Jake Olszewski and Eli Zubke. Placing fourth were No. 2 singles player Owen Harris and the No. 2 doubles team of Sean Kelliher and Zander Koellen.
“Today was a special day for this team,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “This team, especially the seniors, have been working for several years for these moments. Our depth has been one of our biggest strengths all season, and it showed today. From top to bottom these guys love to compete, and I can’t say enough about how they support each other and stay positive. We were in a lot of tight matches, and we needed to rely on our experience and mental toughness. Now we need to refocus and get ready for the subsectional. It’s going to be a fun week and I know the guys are ready for the challenge.”
Watertown hosts a Division 1 subsections today.
Tournament standings: Waunakee 32, Monona Grove 25, Watertown 22, Milton 15, DeForest 7, Stoughton 2, Beaver Dam 2, Fort Atkinson 0
Dual points: Waunakee 7, Watertown 6, Monona Grove 5, Milton 4, Deforest 3, Beaver Dam 2, Stoughton 1, Fort Atkinson 0
Final conference standings: Waunakee 14, Watertown 11, Monona Grove 11 (tie), Milton 8, DeForest 6, Beaver Dam 3, Stoughton 2, Fort Atkinson 0
Watertown results
No. 1 Singles (3rd place)
Dylan Geske (W) def. Owen Horton (Defo) 7-5, 6-3
Tyler Nelson (Waun) def. Geske (W) 6-0, 6-0
Geske (W) def. Hayden Schreier (Sto) 6-4, 6-4
No. 2 singles (4th place)
Owen Harris (W) def. Myles Nampel (BD) 6-0, 6-1
Owen Dziedzic (MG) def. Harris (W) 7-6, 6-0
Hadley Jones (Defo) def. Harris (W) 6-4, 4-6, 10-4
No. 3 Singles (2nd place)
Trevor Bird (W) def. Evan Stearns (BD) 6-0, 6-0
Bird (W) def. AJ Nelson (MG) 6-2, 6-2
Levi Christian (Waun) def. Bird (W) 6-4, 6-3
No. 4 Singles (2nd place)
Jackson Barta (W) def. Aiden Frey (Fort) 6-0, 6-0
Barta (W) def. John Rathgeber (MG) 7-5, 1-6, 10-7
Liu (Waun) def. Barta (W) 6-1, 5-7, 14-12
No. 1 Doubles (3rd place)
Jake Olszewski/Eli Zubke (W) def. Day/Loftus (Sto) 6-0, 6-1
Eithun/Obershaw (Mil) def. Olszewski/Zubke (W) 6-4, 6-4
Olszewski/Zubke (W) def. Schroeder/Freber (BD) 4-6, 7-6, 10-5
No. 2 Doubles (4th place)
Sean Kelliher/Zander Koellen (W) def. Kaste/Christianson (Defo) 6-1, 6-0
Roddy/Kablar (Mil) def. Kelliher/Koellen (W) 6-1, 6-1
Kroll/Metcalfe (MG) def. Kelliher/Koellen (W) 3-6, 6-4, 10-8
No. 3 Doubles (2nd place)
Gavin Schlender/Jameson Stocks (W) def. Frye/Vaage (Sto) 6-0, 6-0
Schlender/Stocks (W) def. Evans/Conway (Mil) 6-2, 7-5
Priest/Sell (Waun) def. Schlender/Stocks (W) 7-6, 6-2
