RIO — Benny Marshall scored 18 points and Eugene Wolff added 16 to lead Waterloo's boys basketball team to its second win of the season, a 65-44 victory over Rio on Thursday.Dylan Freeman scored 18 and Gavin Grams added 16 for Rio (4-13), but the Pirates got more scoring from their supporting cast to earn the double-digit victory."We stuck to our game plan and we played well," Waterloo boys basketball coach Trevor Deppe said. "Guys had assignments and executed them and we looked really good. Hopefully we can keep this going."Waterloo (2-13) travels to play Wisconsin Heights on Friday, Feb. 4.WATERLOO 65, RIO 44Waterloo 36 29 — 65Rio 20 24 — 44Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — Tschanz 3 0-0 7, Marshall 8 1-3 18, Setz 1 2-4 4, Wollin 2 0-0 4, Wolff 6 3-5 16, Ritter 3 0-2 6, Ugorji 3 2-5 8, Davis 1 0-0 2 Totals 27 8-19 65Rio (fg ft-fta tp) — C. Grams 0 0-2 0, G. Grams 7 2-2 16, Bartel 1 0-0 2, Prochnow 0 1-2 1, Freeman 7 1-1 18, Eku 1 1-2 3, Staveness 2 0-1 4, Keepes 0 0-1 0 Totals 18 5-11 44Three-point goals — W (Tschanz, Marshall, Wolff), R (Freeman 3)Total fouls — W 13, R 16Fouled out — R (Staveness)
