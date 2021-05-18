OCONOMOWOC -- Luther Prep's baseball team fell 5-2 to Oconomowoc in a nonconference game on Tuesday at Roosevelt Field.
Senior Elijah Shevey was 2-for-4 and scored a run out of the leadoff spot for the Phoenix (8-4) and Owen Ernest had the team's only extra-base knock with a double.
Kyle Schupmann had a run-scoring hit in the LPS half of the first. Marcus Winkel followed with a two-out single to center. Parker Winghart scored on the play before Jackson Heiman was called out at home on a nice throw from center.
"We hit the ball pretty well tonight against a quality team," Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. "We put a nice first inning together and scored early. The Oconomowoc centerfielder made a big play to stop our momentum when he threw out Jackson Heiman at the plate for the third out of the inning. That would have been key to get that third run home."
Oconomowoc scored four times on three hits, including a two-run triple by Brady Burrill, to pull ahead 4-2 in the second.
LPS starter John Meyer took the loss, tossing 1 2/3 innings while allowing four unearned runs on two hits. Winghart allowed one earned on five hits over 4 1/3 innings.
"Sophomore Parker Winghart was very good on the mound when he took over in the second inning," Kiecker said. "He worked hard and made them swing the bat. That gives our fielders a chance to make plays. Only giving up one run over his 4 1/3 inning is good work.
"Unfortunately, our fielding let us down in this one at times and cost us four unearned runs. We gave Oconomowoc extra outs which is a bad thing to do against anyone. We will need to learn from some of our mistakes and get ready for Lake Mills on Thursday."
Raccoons starter Jackson Hunter earned the decision, striking out four while allowing two earned on eight hits in six frames.
The Phoenix travel to face Lake Mills on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in league action.
OCONOMOWOC 5,
LUTHER PREP 2
Luther Prep 200 000 0 — 2 8 3
Oconomowoc 040 010 x — 5 7 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: Meyer (L; 1.2-2-4-0-0-1), Winghart (4.1-5-1-1-2-4); Oc: Hunter (W; 6-8-2-2-4-2), Laatsch (1-0-0-0-2-0).
Leading hitters — LP: Ernest (2B), Shevey 2x4; Oc: Last 3x4 (2B, 3B), Burrill 2x3 (3B).
