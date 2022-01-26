Waunakee edged Watertown’s gymnastics team 127.400-126.475 in a Badger Conference dual meet on Tuesday at WHS.
The Goslings won three out of four events, starting with the vault, which they won 32.050-31.100. Lauryn Olson placed second with an 8.35. Meghan Hurtgen was third with an 8.05. Mikaylah Fessler was fourth with a 7.95. Aveline Jacob was sixth with a 7.70. Sammy Knight was seventh with a 7.50.
"We didn’t start as strong as we wanted to with our scores, however (assistant Tricia Helfer) and I were very happy with how everyone vaulted,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Wendt said. "Our hands were in the right place and we have been working on our landings. Lauryn Olson threw her new handspring full tonight and she did very well with it. We can’t wait to see how it continues to score in the next few weeks.”
The Goslings won on the uneven bars, 30.625-29.750. Hurtgen won with an 8.7. Fessler was fourth with a 7.375. Knight was fifth with a 7.3. Mikayla Dehnert was sixth with a 7.250. Paige Petig was seventh with a 6.875.
"We got a 30 as a team score on bars today, so that was great, but I know we can do so much more, Wendt said. "Meghan Hurtgen got her second highest bar score of the season tonight. We are throwing a lot of new skills we are just trying to stay consistent and clean up our form.”
Waunakee won the balance beam by nearly a full five points, 33.150-28.200, and that was the difference in the meet. Hurtgen was fourth (7.80). Knight was sixth (7.40). Ella Faltersack was seventh (6.65). Olson as eighth (6.35). Jacob was ninth (6.30.
"Unfortunately, we did not have a good beam day as a team,” Wendt said. "We are working on more full sets and staying on.”
The Goslings closed out the meet by winning the floor exercise, 35.600-33.400.
Hurtgen won with a 9.20. Olson was second with an 8.9. knight was third with an 8.85. Jacob was fifth with an 8.65. Dehnert was seventh with an 8.30.
"We ended on our signature event with a team score of 35.6,” Wendt said. :We are super consistent and the girls love showing off their routines."
Maddie Kremer won the all-around title for Waunakee with a 33.95 score. Hurtgen was second overall with a 33.75. Knight was third with a 31.05.
"We have a few teammates battling injuries and coming back from being sick, so we are just working on our endurance and getting back to where we were,” Wendt said. "We have some skills to bulk up and we can’t wait to keep showing off our routines.”
Watertown competes at the Menomonee Falls Invitational on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.