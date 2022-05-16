BEAVER DAM — Morgan Scher’s goal at the 70-minute mark off an assist from Savannah Szalanski gave Watertown’s girls soccer team a 1-0 win over Beaver Dam on Friday.
The Goslings notched their third win in a row, battling the Golden Beavers and the oppressive heat for 70 minutes before finally finding their game winning goal. Scher collected a nice pass from senior Szalanski and passed it into the left corner of the Beaver Dam goal.
“We took 28 shots in the match, 13 of which were on goal, but couldn’t get enough fire on them or shot them directly to the Beaver Dam goalkeeper,” Watertown assistant girls soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “The heat was tough, but the girls were first to just about every ball and possession was at least 90-10 in our favor.
“It was impressive considering the conditions and limited subs we had due to some injuries. Emma Wuestenberg and Lily Oiler did a particularly good job controlling the middle and always had players in open space for simple passes. It’s what we have been working on and it’s great to see it materializing more and more.
“We enjoy seeing more players get on the board, so we were thrilled to have Morgan get her first goal of the season. In addition, Savannah worked really hard every minute she was on the pitch and was rewarded with the assist.”
Watertown travels to Portage/Poynette on Thursday where varsity will play the early match at 5 p.m. and JV will play under the lights at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.