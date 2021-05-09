WISCONSIN DELLS — The Jefferson baseball team combined for 18 runs in a sweeping effort against the Wisconsin Dells Saturday on the road.
The Eagles won the first game of the doubleheader 7-2 and then won the second contest 11-8.
Luis Serrano struck out six and had four hits in Jefferson’s game one win. Serrano finished 4-for-5, driving in a pair of runs. On the hill, Serrano pitched five innings, giving up one earned run.
Haygen Miller went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs out of the leadoff spot. Carson Fairfield notched three hits and scored twice.
In the second game, Eli Hoffman drove in three runs to lead the Eagle offense. Hoffman pitched three innings, striking out three while giving up an earned run.
The team's first victory of the day was head coach Greg Fetherston’s 300th at Jefferson. With the two wins, the Eagles moved to 8-0 overall.
Jefferson hosts Big Foot on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.
Game 1
JEFFERSON 7, WISCONSIN DELLS 2
Jefferson 001 201 3 — 7 18 1
Wisconsin Dells 100 010 0 — 2 5 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Serrano (W) 5-4-1-2-6; WD: Cunningham (L) 5-12-3-1-3.
Leading hitters — J: Miller 3x4 (2B), Serrano 4x5, I. Hoffman 3x4, Danielson 2x3 (2B), Fairfield 3x4; WD: Getgen 2x3, Michalsky 2B, Jensen 2B.
Game 2
JEFFERSON 11, WISCONSIN DELLS 8
Jefferson 311 021 3 — 11 10 2
Wisconsin Dells 001 160 0 — 8 9 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: E. Hoffman 3-4-1-2-3; WD: Furhman 5-6-4-3-0.
Leading hitters — J: Butina 2B, Devine 2B, Fairfield 2B; WD: Michalsky 3x4 (2x2B), Nevar 2B, Getgen 2x5, Knetter 2x4.
