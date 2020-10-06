Jonah Lopez scored two second half goals as Baraboo rallied for a 3-2 victory over Watertown’s boys soccer team on Tuesday at Landsverk Field.
This game was a tale of two halves. Watertown came out quick with junior Jacob Narkis scoring just a minute and 26 seconds into the match. Senior defender Kolten Blome had a head of steam from the left back spot and struck a beautiful shot drilled hard into the net in the 19th minute to put the Goslings up 2-0.
“We settled in nicely the rest of the half and held Baraboo to just three shots to our seven,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said
“We know Baraboo is a dangerous team, specifically striker Johan Lopez, so we wanted to continue to bottle him up in the second half. They made an adjustment with Lopez in the second half, moving him back deep and having him make long runs to goal. That only works if you have a supremely fit player, and he definitely is.
“Senior Josh Meloy did a good job the first half shadowing him and the adjustment made that task more difficult. It wasn’t Lopez, though, who opened up the second half scoring for them, it was Hunter Bielicki who had a nice header off a cross from Ethan Uptagraw in the 53rd.
“In our match with them earlier this season, that duo scored a very similar goal with roles reversed. Our defenders were out of position on the goal. Our centerbacks were wide covering for our outside back and that left Bielicki wide open in front of senior goalkeeper Eli Piasecki for the header goal.
“Unfortunately that helped fire up Lopez and he made two nice runs that resulted in goals at 76’ and 82’ to put them up 3-2. We had plenty of opportunities the last eight minutes, but couldn’t come up with the equalizer.
“Our defenders and our formation matches up well with Baraboo, but when you have a striker like Lopez, sometimes he’s going to get through or force a mistake. We were missing two of our starters tonight and that puts more minutes on other guys who might not be used to it.
“That’s no excuse, just something we talk about a lot that our players need to work on. If you come into the season very fit, you can play as many minutes of a match that is needed of you and maintain a high level of play whether it’s the first minute or the 90th minute. Every match is a learning experience.”
Watertown continued to attack well as it has all season, outshooting Baraboo 17-10.
“We just got outplayed in the second half,” coach Kratzer said.
“It’s unfortunate because we really outplayed them the first half and had things really tightened up. I know all of our players did their best and gave everything they had and that’s all you can ask for.
“Sometimes you have highs like the last second Sauk Prairie win, and sometimes you have lows like this loss. It’s all part of the learning process. I guarantee the guys will be fired up and ready to go when we host Reedsburg Thursday night.”
Watertown’s JV beat Baraboo 3-0
BARABOO 3, WATERTOWN 2
Baraboo 0 3 — 3
Watertown 2 0 — 2
W — Narkis 2:00
W — Blome 19:00
B — Bielicki (Uptagraw) 53:00
B — Lopez 76:00
B — Lopez 82:00
Saves — B (Huffaker 5), W (Ortega 2, Piasecki 5)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.