LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills softball team used big innings in both games of a doubleheader versus Johnson Creek to earn the sweep on Saturday at Rotary Park, extending its win streak to six games.
The L-Cats won the first game 10-7, scoring seven times in the third inning to go ahead 10-3, and took the second game 13-6, scoring eight fifth-inning runs to break it open.
In the first game, Lake Mills’ Ava Kleinfeldt and Tessa Kottwitz both drove in runs on singles in the team’s three-run second inning.
Johnson Creek’s Lexi Swanson cut the lead to 3-2 in the third with a two-run double and the Bluejays later knotted it up.
The L-Cats proceeded to score seven times on four hits in the bottom of the third. Payton Quest’s two-run double made it 6-3 before Emily Wollin singled in a run and Ava Kleinfeldt doubled in another. Wollin scored on a grounder by Tessa Kottwitz, who was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Kleinfeldt touched home on a wild pitch to cap the frame.
Lake Mills starter Avery Chilson allowed six runs (four earned) on 10 hits in six innings, striking out seven with two walks, to earn the decision. Kleinfeldt pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts.
Swanson allowed 10 runs (six earned) on 10 hits in six innings to take the loss.
In the second game, the Bluejays (12-9) led 3-2 after an inning. Swanson singled home a run in the second and Jenna Fincutter hit a two-run homer to right, extending the margin to 6-2.
Lake Mills (16-1) scored eight times on five hits in the fifth to snatch a 10-6 lead. McKenna Grossman led off the inning with a double and scored on a single by Kottwitz. Taylor Wollin then hit a one-out grand slam to left for the go-ahead hit to make it 8-6.
Belle Topel hit a two-run shot to left in the L-Cats sixth.
Kleinfeldt allowed six runs (three earned) on six hits in seven innings, striking out three, to earn the decision.
Haydenn Sellnow was 4-for-5 with two doubles for Lake Mills and Quest went 3-for-4.
Johnson Creek’s Hailee Walk allowed eight earned on 15 hits with three strikeouts over seven frames in the loss.
First game
LAKE MILLS 10, JOHNSON CREEK 7
Johnson Creek 003 004 0 — 7 10 5
Lake Mills 037 000 x — 10 10 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — JC: Swanson L; 6-10-10-6-1-1; LM: Chilson W; 6-10-6-4-2-7, Kleinfeldt 1-0-0-0-0-2.
Leading hitters — LM: Kottwitz 2x4, Quest 2x3 (2 2B), E. Wollin 2x3, Kleinfeldt 2x3 (2B); JC: Whitehouse 2x4, Swanson 2x5 (2B), Wagner 2x2 (2B).
Second game
LAKE MILLS 13, JOHNSON CREEK 6
Lake Mills 200 082 1 — 13 15 1
Johnson Creek 330 000 0 — 6 6 2
Leading hitters — LM: Chilson 2x5 (2B), Sellnow 4x5 (2 2B), Topel 2x5 (HR), Quest 3x4 (2B), Grossman 2x3 (2B), T. Wollin (HR); JC: Budig 2x4, Fincutter (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LM: Kleinfeldt W; 7-6-6-3-1-3; JC: H. Walk L; 7-15-13-8-2-3.
