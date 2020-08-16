LEBANON — The Whitetails were certainly due.
After several close losses to upper tier teams in the Rock River League’s Southern Division, Lebanon finally put one in the win column with a 2-1 victory over the Clyman Canners on Saturday at Legends Field.
Lebanon manager Nick Demetropoulos liked what pitcher Neil Braker gave him in the first meeting between the two teams, a 6-3 win for Clyman two weeks ago. He decided to give Braker the starting nod again, and he threw six strong innings to earn the decision. He allowed one unearned run on four hits with one strikeout and two walks. Cameron Streich threw three scoreless innings in relief to earn the save.
The Whitetails scored single runs in the first and third innings off Clyman ace Nick Klavekoske, and that was enough.
Braker and Noah Zubke drew walks to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Cam Schuett reached on a fielder’s choice and Tyler Doyle drove in Braker with an infield hit. In the third inning, Zubke drew his second walk of the game, Schuett sacrificed him over and he scored when Doyle reached on an error.
Klavekoske allowed three hits and struck out 12 but also walked six over seven innings.
Braker worked out of jams in the first and third innings. Ryan Kaul led off the game with a double and Brock Vredeveld drew a one-out walk, but Braker got Josh Oswald and Tony Schmitt to fly out. In the third inning, Kaul reached on a fielder’s choice, Spencer Hans hit a single and Vredeveld reached on an error, but Braker got Oswald and Schmitt to fly out once again to retire the side.
The Canners finally got on the board in the sixth. Bryce Schuett hit a one-out single to right, stole second and scored with two outs when Brett Jakel reached on an error.
Braker left with the lead, having allowed one unearned run on four hits with one strikeout and two walks. Streich retired the side in order in the seventh, but walked Oswald and James Muenchow in the eighth. He escaped when Jakel lined out to second baseman Max Klawitter with two outs, then retired the side in order in the ninth.
John Elgersma worked out of a bases loaded, no outs jam in the eighth for Clyman. The Canners stranded 10 runners in this one, while the Whitetails left 11 on base.
On Sunday, Lebanon lost to Johnson Creek 8-7 to slip to 5-5 on the season. The Whitetails travel to face Helenville to close out the regular season next Sunday.
LEBANON 2, CLYMAN 1
Clyman 000 001 000 — 1 4 1
Lebanon 101 000 00X — 2 4 3
WP: Braker
LP: Klavekoske
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kaul 5-0-1-0, Hans 5-0-1-0, Vredeveld 3-0-0-0, Oswald 3-0-0-0, T. Schmitt 3-0-0-0, Schuett 4-1-1-0, Muenchow 3-0-0-0, Jakel 4-0-0-0, Rose 3-0-1-0 Totals 33-1-4-0
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Braker 2-1-0-0, Streich 2-0-0-0, Zubke 1-1-0-0, Schuett 3-0-0-0, Doyle 4-0-2-1, Matson 3-0-1-0, Demetropoulos 2-0-0-0, Noyce 4-0-1-0, Firari 2-0-0-0, LeBeau 1-0-0-0, Klawitter 3-0-0-0 Totals 27-2-4-1
2B — C (Kaul)
Pitching — HO: Klavekoske (C) 3 in 7, Elgersma (C) 1 in 1, Braker (L) 4 in 6, Streich (L) 0 in 3. R: Klavekoske (C) 2, Elgersma (C) 0, Braker (L) 1, Streich (L) 0. SO: Klavekoske (C) 12, Elgersma (C) 0, Braker (L) 1, Streich (L) 2. BB: Klavekoske (C) 6, Elgersma (C) 2, Braker (L) 2, Streich (L) 2
