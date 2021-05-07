JEFFERSON — Tyler Butina's grand slam put an exclamation mark on a nine-run third inning as the Jefferson baseball team beat Brodhead, 15-3, in a Rock Valley Conference game Thursday at Fischer Field.
Colten Drew, Aiden Devine and Evan Neitzel all scored twice in the victory, while Butina collected a game-high four RBIs off his grand slam. Isiah Hoffman, Tyler Danielson and Tanner Pinnow all drove in two runs.
Danielson got the win on the mound, throwing five innings of work while giving up four hits and two earned runs. He also struck out five batters.
The Eagles moved to 5-0 on the season with the victory.
JEFFERSON 15, BRODHEAD 3
Brodhead 001 02X X — 3 4 2
Jefferson 029 4XX X — 15 10 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Danielson 5-4-2-4-5; B: Walker 2-9-8-3-1.
Leading hitters — J: Butina HR, Hoffman 2x4 (2B).
Deerfield 9, Johnson Creek 5
JOHNSON CREEK — Isaac Hartz got things started off with a solo homer, but the Bluejays were unable to hang on in a Trailways South game against Deerfield Thursday at Johnson Creek High School.
Hartz homered in the bottom of the first inning out of the leadoff spot, but Deerfield plated four runs in the top of the second to take control. Johnson Creek cut the lead down to 5-4 heading into the top of the sixth, but Deerfield answered with four runs the final two innings.
Hartz, Bow Hartwig, Braden Walling, Taylor Joseph and Levi Berres all collected one run and one hit in the loss for the Bluejays.
DEERFIELD 9, JOHNSON CREEK 5
Deerfield 040 103 1 — 9 11 4
Johnson Creek 100 121 0 — 5 6 5
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — JC: Tuebe 3.2-8-5-1-3; D: Fisher 2.2-3-1-1-5.
Leading hitters — D: McDonough 2x3, Drobac 3x5, Anderson 2x4, Ben 2x3, Fisher 2B, Lemke 2B, Sigirslid 2x3 (2B), JC: Hartz HR, Tuebe 2B, Joseph 2B, Berres 2B.
