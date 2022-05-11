LODI -- Lodi took advantage of playing in a familiar setting, winning Tuesday's Capitol Conference boys golf mini meet at Lodi Golf Course by two shots.
Cambridge shot 161 to place second behind co-medalist Nick Buckman, who shot 38 to tie with the Blue Devils' Kogen Baron.
Luther Prep shot 184, finishing fifth. Noah Bickelhaupt led the Phoenix with a round of 43. Malachi Neumann (46), Ethan Schmidt (46) and Samuel DeBruin (49) also scored.
"We finally had a breakthrough on the course today, with four of our guys coming in in the 40s and our fifth not far behind,” Luther Prep boys golf coach Alison Lindemann said. "Our 184 team total beat our season low by 10 strokes also, moving up to fifth place for the day. Noah had a great round with a 43, including two birdies. Proud of how our guys played, perfect time to start hitting our season lows."
Lakeside Lutheran shot 188, placing sixth. Brandon Kreutz carded a 43 to lead the Warriors. Noah Weidner (47), Will Popp (49) and Cooper Jensen (49) also scored.
Lake Mills shot 204 and took eighth. Mason Levake shot 48 while Lukas Kleinfeldt, Matthew Nelson and Kevin Williams all shot 52s.
Team scores: Lodi 159, Cambridge 161, Monticello 176, New Glarus 182, Luther Prep 184, Lakeside Lutheran 188, Columbus 191, Lake Mills 204, Wisconsin Heights 257.
