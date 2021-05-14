HUSTISFORD — Tanner Galeazzi homered and drove in all four runs for the Hustisford Astros in a 4-2 Rock River League win over the Hartford Hawks on Sunday at Firemen’s Park.
Galeazzi, Casey Simon and Deven Michalak each had two hits for the Astros. Andrew Mueller earned the decision, allowing two earned runs on 10 hits with six strikeouts and one walk over seven innings. Austin Massey closed it out with two scoreless innings in relief, allowing three hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
Hustisford travels to face Kewaskum on Sunday.
HUSTISFORD 4,
HARTFORD 2
Hartford 100 000 100 — 2 13 4
Hustisford 000 010 300 — 4 10 0
WP: Mueller
LP: Marks
S: Massey
Hartford (ab-r-h-rbi) — Klink 4-1-1-0, Roehle 5-1-2-0, Braun 5-0-2-1 Williams 5-0-2-1, Stephans 5-0-2-0, Renzaglia 4-0-0-0, Marks 2-0-0-0, Braunschweig 4-0-1-0 Totals 38-2-13-2
Hustisford (ab-r-h-rbi) — A. Roeseler 2-1-1-0, Galeazzi 4-1-2-4, Merkes 3-0-0-0, Kaul 4-0-1-0, Lietzau 4-0-1-0, S. Roeseler 3-0-0-0, Simon 4-0-2-0, Nehls 4-0-1-0, Michalak 3-2-2-0 Totals 31-4-10-4
2B — Ha (Roethle)
HR — Hu (Galeazzi)
Pitching — HO: Marks (Ha) 10 in 7, Braunschweig (Ha) 0 in 1, Mueller (Hu) 10 in 7, Massey (Hu) 3 in 2. R: Marks (Ha) 4, Braunschweig (Ha) 0, Mueller (Hu) 2, Massey (Hu) 0. SO: Marks (Ha) 5, Braunschweig (Ha) 0, Mueller (Hu) 6, Massey (Hu) 2. BB: Marks (Ha) 1, Braunschweig (Ha) 0, Mueller (Hu) 1, Massey (Hu) 0
