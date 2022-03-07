WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Tears of goodbyes were eased by tears of hello.
Watertown seniors Meghan Hurtgen and Lauryn Olson competed for the final time on the biggest stage high school gymnastics has to provide and tears flowed freely as the reality kicked in. Then freshman teammate Sammy Knight closed the show with a tear-inducing performance from someone just getting started.
Knight managed an elusive stick landing for her explosive pike tsukahara in her second and final attempt at the WIAA State Gymnastics Championships, earning her a personal best 9.233 score in Division 1 individual competition at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School on Saturday.
After celebrating the landing with head coach Jenna Wendt and assistant Tricia Helfer, Knight celebrated the announcement of a personal best score with her teammates, who were thrilled by it.
“Oh, God, yes,” Olson said. “I love that girl.”
In a testament to the high level of competition at this event, a total of 27 gymnasts scored 9.0 or better. Knight’s score tied her for 14th place.
Not a bad start for a freshman who has been attempting this difficult vault all season long, but has only stuck it twice — once at the sectional, and once at state.
“I’m still in shock a little bit,” Knight said. “It’s definitely one of the biggest moments ever.”
From her first attempt of the season at the Oconomowoc Invitational in December, it was clear Knight had the speed, power and technique to execute the vault. The landing has always been the sticking point, literally.
“She likes pressure, we found out,” Wendt said. “We know her vault’s there. We’ve been saying it all year. Her height is there. The judges love her height. She’s got a really nice pike. She just has to land, open up and land. To land it on her second vault at state is incredible.”
Her attempts leading up to the final sprint down the runway were not encouraging. She took a little extra time to gather herself for the final attempt, with coaches telling her to breathe shortly beforehand.
“Warmups were not good,” Knight said. “I didn’t land any and then I didn’t land my first one and I knew I had to pull it together and land my second one.”
Knight enjoyed her first trip to state, even though she and Olson had to wait through the first 11 rounds before competing in the next to last round of the day.
“This one is just a lot bigger,” Knight said. “Waiting all day to compete just made it even more real. It is exactly how everyone said it is, and more. It’s great being here as a freshman and I hope I come back next year. This summer, I am really going to work on floor and doing a layout tsuk and double backs on floor. Those are my two main goals.”
Knight kept her teammates loose in her final chance to compete alongside them.
“They have both been so helpful to me throughout my whole season,” Knight said. “They have been my role models and I am not excited for next year, because I will not have them. I am super sad seeing them go, but I know they’ll be back cheering us on next year.”
Hurtgen competed as an all-around and placed 20th out of 25 gymnasts with an overall score of 34.234.
She hit her best score on the floor exercise, where she earned an 8.917. Since she qualified individually as well on the floor exercise and on the uneven bars, her scores were part of the individual totals in those events. Her floor score was good for 20th place, while her 8.517 on the uneven bars was good for 18th place.
Hurtgen also scored 8.517 on the vault and 8.283 on the balance beam.
As a sophomore, she also qualified for state as the program’s first ever sectional champion and placed 25th with a 33.300. She improved her scores from her previous trip to state in every event but the balance beam.
“It was exciting, especially (coming here) with two other teammates,” Hurtgen said. “It made it really fun. It was a great atmosphere, because we were with people we knew who we competed against usually, so it was just a really fun experience.
“Scores were a little lower, but I honestly wasn’t even worried about the scores. I just wanted to go out and have fun and do the best I could.”
Hurtgen began on the bars in round 2 and made it through with only a slight glitch, and that’s how each event played out. One of the highlights of the day came in round 5 on the balance beam, where she managed to put together one of her few no-fall routines of the season.
She pulled it off by making one of the better saves one can make. Midway through the routine, her momentum began carrying her forward to a dangerous degree. To keep her balance, she reached for her calves and clutched them tightly until she stabilized.
“It was a little bit of, I cannot fall here,” Hurtgen said of the mental game. “I thought my beam was good. I didn’t fall, which I haven’t done a lot this season. I saved that, so that was fun. This year has been rough with me on beam. It was great that I had one last no fall routine.”
Wendt added, “It was a big save for her. She just wanted to stay on the beam and that’s all we wanted for her, too.”
Next came the floor exercise, where Hurtgen improved by a full point over her sophomore score of 8.817.
“My floor wasn’t my best of the year, but it was still pretty clean,” Hurtgen said.
Judging is notoriously tougher at this level, as Wendt has seen over the years. That made Hurtgen’s final floor score a satisfying one.
“She did her very best she could today,” Wendt said. “I’d say, still throwing up an 8.9 on state floor is pretty impressive. There’s a lot of hard competition here.”
Hurtgen finished on the vault with her teammates. The vaults were solid. She wobbled some on the landings but kept herself upright.
With no plans to compete in college, this marked the end of a lifelong endeavor for Hurtgen. Her tears afterward said more about her love for the sport than any words ever could.
“It’s been a ride,” Hurtgen said. “It’s been a journey, 16 years for me. Very, very hard and sad (to say goodbye).”
Wendt was pleased with how Hurtgen ended her senior season, which included breaking the school record on the uneven bars.
“Extremely special to see her break that school record on bars,” Wendt said. “She’s wanted that for a long time and she’s fought with Tricia and I, and I say fought nicely, about not learning anything new this year.
“We successfully got her a whole new bar routine. She learned something new on floor and she learned something new on the beam, too. The only thing she didn’t learn anything new on was vault. We successfully make her learn new things.”
Hurtgen performed giants on the uneven bars throughout all four varsity seasons.
“She is the first one (I am aware of to do that in our program),” Wendt said. “She had a pretty hard fall three or four weeks ago. She fell off the high bar and hit the ground hard. It was a pretty hard fall. She got back up and came back stronger than ever.
“We are extremely proud of her. She’s battled a lot of emotions, positive and negative the last couple of years. Knee injury upon knee injury. Gymnastics in general, there’s the wear and tear on you. You love the sport, and then you hate the sport. There are positives and negatives all the way through. She pushes through and pushes through. She gives it 110 percent every day.”
Olson closed out her career with one of her typical high 8 scores on the vault. Her 8.733 was good for 24th out of 26 individual qualifiers.
“It felt great to go out this way,” Olson said. “It was kind of surreal. I’ve never experienced this before, going to state, and for it to be my senior year is my dream. I am sick right now, so it was kind of a rough day to be sitting around, but once I step on the runway or the floor, everything goes away and I just focus on what is happening in front of me.”
Olson plans to play softball in college, so this was it for her secondary sport. It’s a close second, to be sure.
“I’ve been doing this for 11 years,” Olson said. “It means almost as much to me as softball. It’s such a mental sport. Everything I’ve learned from gymnastics will totally transfer over in softball. It makes me a mentally tough person. I can’t thank this sport enough.”
The only thing that could have made the day better for Wendt would have been to see Olson compete on the floor exercise. She missed qualifying by .25 of a point.
“Bittersweet,” Wendt said. “I wanted that floor for her so bad. She definitely deserved it. I’ve also been coaching her since day one of gymnastics, all through her youth program, so it’s very emotional for me. Very proud of her.”
Helfer, who like Wendt is a former Gosling gymnast, was proud of all three state qualifiers.
“I liked the consistency,” Helfer said. “Meghan stayed consistent on every event, Lauryn is consistent with her 8.7 on vault, so we’re really happy with that. Everybody landed on vault. We took a land for all our high schoolers today. For the first time ever, having three at state, that was definitely an accomplishment for me.”
Wendt saluted the four years of contributions from Olson and Hurtgen, while keeping an excited eye on the future.
“We have a really great team this year,” Wendt said. “We had an amazing team this year. Lots of juniors who will be seniors next year. Sammy has got a lot of potential contributing to our team. I am so excited to see what they all can do next year, but it is sad losing our seniors.”
