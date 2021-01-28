JEFFERSON — Eden Harstford led the Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team to a 112.5-110.55 regular-season finale win over Janesville Craig Thursday at Jefferson High School.
Harstford finished second in every event for the Eagles. Her all-around score of 31.35 was only second to the Cougars’ Olivia Rebout — who had a 35.2 and finished first in every event.
Harstford recorded an 8.3 on vault, a 7 on bars, a 7.7 on beam and a 8.35 on the floor exercise.
Jefferson’s Alex Ostopowicz placed third in the all-around competition with a 28.05 and also earned a third-place finish on the bars with a 5.5.
Regan Kopelke finished fourth three times on Thursday (vault, bars and all-around) for the Eagles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.