MILTON — Watertown’s girls golf team finished tenth at the Milton Bestball Tournament on Thursday at the Oak Ridge Golf Course.

The team of Taylor Kaufmann and Savannah Szalanski combined to shoot 99 (53-46) for the Goslings.

Cheyenne Groll and Angelina Galarza shot 106 (53-53).

Amanda Gracia and Alison Busler shot 134 (65-69).

Team scores: Janesville Craig 250, Oregon 263, Milton 269, Madison West 286, Monona Grove 293, Fort Atkinson 298, Mukwonago 300, Janesville Parker 309, McFarland 315, Watertown 339

