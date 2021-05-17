Jackson Heiman was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, scoring twice, and Kyle Schupmann had three hits and scored three times in the Luther Prep baseball team’s 10-2 home win over Johnson Creek on Monday in a nonconference tilt.
The Phoenix (8-3) got five shutout relief innings from Aiden Paxton, who took over after Elijah Shevey allowed two earned on two hits in the first inning. Paxton, who earned the decision, gave up seven hits, striking out two and walking four. Parker Winghart worked a scoreless seventh.
“Aiden Paxton had a strong outing today,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “We knew Johnson Creek would get their hits. They always are a good hitting team. But Aiden did a nice job of limiting the damage each inning.
“A really big play came in the second inning on a single to center by Bow Hartwig. Senior Elijah Shevey hit shortstop Kyle Shupmann on the relay who then threw a strike from deep behind second to Owen Ernest at home to tag out Logan Sullivan. That was followed by Paxton striking out the next hitter which was a very big momentum swing early in the game.”
Heiman had the last of four consecutive no-out singles to open the LPS half of the first, driving in Shevey and Marcus Winkel to make it 2-0. Sacrifice flies by Parker Winghart and David Baumann doubled the lead.
The Bluejays (8-5) cut the deficit in half in the second with RBI base knocks by Bow Hartwig, who was 3-for-4 with a double, and leadoff hitter Taylor Joseph. The Phoenix added a pair in the third on run-scoring hits by Baumann and Heiman. Heiman then doubled home Schupmann in the fourth.
“Both teams had many offensive opportunities tonight,” Kiecker said. “I think there were 24 runners left on base combined. But our defense was able to hold Johnson Creek’s hitters to singles. Against a team like Johnson Creek that is important.
“I was very happy with our at bats tonight. We had not been able to string many hits together recently but with both Schupmann and Heiman getting three hits apiece, our offense was able to break loose.”
Owen Ernest and Winkel each had two-hit games and the Phoenix had five doubles.
Johnson Creek starter Dalton Bredlow took the loss, allowing six earned on 10 hits over four innings. He struck out one and walked one.
Johnson Creek hosts Fall River today at 5 p.m.
Luther Prep plays at Oconomowoc today at 5 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 10,
JOHNSON CREEK 2
Johnson Creek 020 000 0 — 2 10 0
Luther Prep 402 130 x — 10 15 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC: Bredlow (L; 4-10-7-6-1-1), Berres (2-5-3-3-1-2); LP: Shevey (1-2-2-2-1-3), Paxton (W; 5-7-0-0-2-4), Winghart (1-1-0-0-1-1).
Leading hitters — JC: Hartwig 3x4 (2B); LP: Heiman 3x4 (2B), Schupmann 3x3 (2B), Winkel 2x4 (2B), Ernest 2x3, Olson (2B), Neyhart (2B).
