STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, in cooperation with Rural Mutual Insurance Company, has selected the team Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2020 fall State Tournaments.
Making accommodations for the uniqueness of the 2020 fall team championships with different venues for each of the divisions, a winner was selected for each division instead of the traditional one per tournament.
Lakeside Lutheran is the award selection in Division 2. The Warriors advanced to the championship match and finished runner-up to Luxemburg-Casco with a 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 decision. It’s the first time Lakeside Lutheran has been selected as winner of the award. Luxemburg-Casco, last year’s recipient, and St. Croix Central receives honorable mention.
“This will definitely be a season I will never forget,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “Most people think it’s because of how different it was and all the extra precautions that took place. But for me, I won’t forget this season because of these girls. To see them go through something so hard, and also see them struggle through it, find the joy, and accomplish awesome things — that was so memorable.
“The resilience I witnessed among my 12 players was amazing. They relied on each other and the promises of their Savior, and ended a season knowing they can do hard things. Through all of that, they continued showing kindness, love and respect to every official, opponent and to each other.
“Trophies, medals and wins are pretty great. But as a coach, I am more proud of their character. And this sportsmanship award shows how others noticed what I got to see all season, and that brings even more joy to my heart.”
River Falls is the girls volleyball recipient of the Sportsmanship Award in Division 1. The Wildcats win their ninth recognition for their sportsmanship. They also won the award in girls hockey in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2014; in gymnastics in 2012, 2013 and 2017; and in wrestling in 1998.
The Wildcats fell in their semifinal match against Burlington 25-16, 28-26, 25-21. Sauk Prairie was given honorable mention for the award.
Osseo-Fairchild earns its second Sportsmanship Award with its girls volleyball selection in Division 3. The Thunder’s initial honor came in football back in 1996. They fell in the semifinals this year to eventual champion Howards Grove in four sets 25-11, 25-13, 25-16.
In Division 4, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran receives the honor for the first time in program history. The Lancers fell in the semifinals in their first-ever appearance in the State Girls Volleyball Tournament with a 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 setback to eventual champion Catholic Central. Prentice is provided honorable mention for the award.
Kettle Moraine was selected as the recipient of the award in boys volleyball. The Lasers captured the championship with a 25-20, 25-13, 21-25, 25-14 victory over top-seeded Marquette in the championship match. It’s the third time Kettle Moraine has received the award. The Lasers were recipients in girls hockey in 2012 and in summer baseball in 2013. The two schools receiving honorable mention are Marquette and Arrowhead.
The winners of the Sportsmanship Award in boys soccer are Medford in Division 2 and St. Lawrence Seminary in Division 3. There is no winner in Division 1. It is the first time the Raiders are bestowed the honor in any sport. The Raiders were edged by eventual champion Roncalli/Two Rivers 3-2 in the State semifinals.
The Hilltoppers finished runner-up in their first experience in the State Boys Soccer Tournament following a 4-0 loss to The Prairie School in the championship game. Honorable mention for the award goes to Sauk Prairie in Division 2 and Arcadia in Division 3.
The two recipients of the Sportsmanship Award in girls tennis are Divine Savior Holy Angels in Division 1 and Xavier in Division 2. The Dashers finished runner-up, advancing to the final before falling to Muskego in the Division 1 championship match, 4-3.
It’s the first time in school history DSHA receives the award. Xavier celebrates its second sportsmanship honor, each coming in 2020. The Hawks were also the recipients of the award in girls hockey back in March. They captured the Division 2 title in girls team tennis this fall with a 5-2 triumph over Catholic Memorial in the championship match.
In the fall of 2020 to accommodate the restructuring of the State Tournaments in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WIAA/Rural Insurance Sportsmanship Award is presented to one school program and community–or communities in the case of cooperative programs–in each division of State team tournaments that demonstrates outstanding sportsmanship.
Award winners are determined by the conduct and sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer and support groups, mascots, bands and spectators. Additional consideration is given for the effort of school administrators and chaperones to ensure support for their teams are positive and that the highest ideals of sportsmanship are demonstrated.
Award winners receive a trophy and banner in recognition of the honor. Schools receiving honorable mention are acknowledged with a certificate of recognition. The selection process includes contributions and evaluations from contest officials, tournament management, police and security personnel, crowd control and ushers, WIAA staff members, and area hotels and restaurants on occasion.
