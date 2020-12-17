HORICON — Senior guard-forward Sy Otte recorded his fourth consecutive double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds and added seven blocks to lead Dodgeland’s boys basketball team to a 54-36 Trailways East win over Horicon on Thursday.
Dodgeland (1-3 overall and in conference) led 25-11 at halftime after Otte buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Caden Brugger added a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Alex Nelson scored all 10 of his points in the second half. The Trojans have now won four straight over the Marshmen.
“It was a great to get the win,” Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said. “Different guys stepped up. Caden hit some big shots for us in the first half when we needed them and Alex did all his scoring in the second half. Sy just missed a triple-double.”
Dodgeland travels to play Johnson Creek on Saturday at 1 p.m.
DODGELAND 54, HORICON 36
Dodgeland 25 29 — 54
Horicon 11 25 — 36
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Otte 8 0-0 18, Bruder 5 0-0 12, Christiopherson 2 0-0 5, Fenner 0 5-6 5, Nelson 3 4-7 10, Appenfeldt 2 0-0 4 Totals 20 9-13 54
Horicon (fg ft-fta pts) — Wolff 4 0-0 8, Oechsner 2 0-0 5, Bushkie 1 0-0 3, Janiszewski 1 0-0 2, Schwartz 1 0-0 3, Boehmer 7 1-2 15 Totals 16 1-2 36
Three-point goals — D (Otto 2, Brugger 2, Christopherson 1), H (Oechsner 1, Bushkie 1, Schwartz 1)
Total fouls — D 6, H 13
